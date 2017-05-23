Blanchard Preservation Society to dedicate Veterans Memorial Honor Roll on May 29

Blanchard Preservation Society will dedicate a new granite Veterans Memorial Honor Roll at 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, in the park in the center of Blanchard, at the junction of Abbot, Blanchard, Mountain and Shirley roads.

The monument is a gift to Blanchard Township by Kenneth and Dorothy Simmons of Bangor in honor of Blanchard veterans from the Civil War through the Vietnam War. Refreshments will be served following the dedication in the society’s meeting house.

The Town Hall, with its unique permanent wooden voting booths, will be open to visitors after the dedication.

Blanchard Preservation Society was formed when the town of Blanchard became unincorporated in order to preserve the structures belonging to the town, should it ever reincorporate. Fundraisers, including an annual River Drivers Bean Hole Bean Festival to be held this year on Saturday, Aug.12, help to support the work of the society.

