Black Bear ski races Feb 26 at Orono

Posted Feb. 16, 2017, at 4:35 p.m.

ORONO, Maine — Black Bear 14K and 4K Cross Country Ski Race will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, with registration, check-in and number pickup at the Campus Recreation Center at University of Maine, Orono.  All early entries must be received at Campus recreation, no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Late registration and number pick-up will take place in the Campus Recreation Center starting at 9:30 a.m. Registration cost is $10. For information, contact Thad Dwyer, 581-1234 or visit www.umaine.edu/campusrecreation

