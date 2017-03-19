Black Bear Elite Field Hockey Tryouts

Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: UMaine Field Hockey Complex, Hilltop Rd. , Orono, ME
For more information: 2076317240; blackbearelitefh.com
Saturday, March 25th
U16 age group 10:00am-11:30am
U19 age group 11:30am-1:00pm
Tryout to train with top coaches in Maine in Division I facilities!
We teach field hockey in a positive and fun learning environment, and build upon each player’s unique abilities. We encourage and build leadership skills, teamwork, confidence, and a positive team environment.
Please visit our website at www.blackbe2arelitefh.com to register and find more information.
