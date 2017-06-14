Bishop Deeley to Celebrate Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass in Bangor

Saturday, June 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: St. John Church, 217 York Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-773-6471; portlanddiocese.org/olff/silver-gold-mass
BANGOR—Couples celebrating milestone anniversaries are invited to receive a special blessing from Bishop Robert P. Deeley at the Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass on Saturday, June 24, at 4 p.m., at St. John Church on 217 York Street in Bangor.
All are encouraged to attend the Mass which celebrates the joy of Christian marriage. The Mass is especially intended for those celebrating milestone anniversaries, such as their 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th or beyond.
The 2016 Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass was held in Augusta and drew 52 married couples that had been married a combined 2,330 years. Twelve of the couples had been married for over 60 years.
The Mass is a testimony to the goodness of marriage and the blessings it can bring a husband and wife. The gathering will thank God for graces given and ask for the continuing gift of grace to persevere in the commitments that have been made.
“Christian marriage is about self-giving,” said Bishop Deeley. “Each spouse seeks to serve the other so that what they create is more than either of them apart. They are a couple and they are a family helping each other to grow in an appreciation of God’s gift of love and how it is lived in our world.”
If you are celebrating a special anniversary and would like to attend, please contact Judy.Michaud@portlanddiocese.org. You may also register online at www.portlanddiocese.org/olff/silver-gold-mass.
