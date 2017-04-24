Bishop Deeley announces six priest assignments and a retirement

PORTLAND, Maine — Roman Catholic Bishop Robert P. Deeley has announced six priest assignments and a retirement, all effective July 1, in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The Rev. Edward R. Clifford has been appointed pastor of St. Joseph Parish, which includes St. Joseph Church in Bridgton and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fryeburg; and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, which includes St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway; Our Lady of Ransom Church in Mechanic Falls; St. Mary Church in Oxford.

Since August 2016, he has served as parochial vicar of St. Michael Parish, which includes St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Augusta, St. Augustine Church in Augusta, St. Joseph Church in Gardiner, Sacred Heart Church in Hallowell; St. Denis Church in Whitefield; St. Francis Xavier Church in Winthrop.

A native of Shawmut, Clifford attended Yarmouth High School but graduated from high school in Milford, Ohio, in 1981. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Dayton in Ohio and a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Maine in Orono. In 2014, he earned a second master’s degree (divinity) from Pope Saint John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts.

Bishop Robert P. Deeley ordained Father Clifford to the priesthood on June 14, 2014, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. Upon his ordination, he was named parochial vicar for the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes, which include Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Portland, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish of Portland, St. Christopher Parish of Peaks Island, St. Louis Parish of Portland, and St. Peter Parish of Portland.

Prior to entering the seminary, he had a 20-year career in municipal government, serving local governments in executive positions in Lower Gwynedd, Pa.; Norwich, Conn.; and Biddeford.

The Rev. Jean-Paul Labrie has been appointed pastor of St. John Vianney Parish, which includes St. Louis Church in Fort Kent, St. Mary Church in Eagle Lake, St. Charles Borromeo Church in St. Francis, and St. Joseph Church in Wallagrass).

Labrie has served since July 2009 as pastor of the Parish of the Precious Blood, which includes Holy Rosary Church in Caribou, Sacred Heart Church in Caribou, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Presque Isle, Our Lady of the Lake Church in Portage, St. Catherine Church in Washburn, St. Denis Church in Fort Fairfield, St. Joseph Church in Mars Hill, St. Louis Church in Limestone, St. Mark Church in Ashland and St. Theresa Church in Stockholm.

Born in Frenchville, Labrie attended grammar schools in Frenchville and Fort Kent before graduating from Wisdom High School in St. Agatha. He completed his clerical studies at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland, and St. Paul Seminary in Ottawa, Ontario.

Bishop Amedee W. Proulx ordained Labrie to the priesthood on May 23, 1982, at St. Luce Church in Frenchville. Upon his ordination, Labrie was assigned to Holy Family Parish in Lewiston as an associate pastor. In July 1985, he was appointed parochial vicar of St. Andre Parish in Biddeford, where he also served as chaplain at the University of New England. Father Labrie also was appointed administrator in 1987 and pastor in 1988 of St. Andre during his time in Biddeford.

Labrie was named pastor in August 1989 of St. Louis Parish in Fort Kent. In addition to his duties at St. Louis Parish, he also was assigned in December 1991 with providing pastoral care to Holy Family Parish in Daigle. In June 1995, he was appointed pastor of Holy Family in addition to remaining pastor of St. Louis. In 1998, he was appointed pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Hampden and St. Gabriel Parish in Winterport. In July 2003, Labrie was named pastor of Holy Rosary Parish in Caribou, St. Denis Parish in Fort Fairfield, and St. Louis Parish in Limestone. In July 2009, he was appointed pastor of the other churches that now comprise the Parish of the Precious Blood.

The Rev. James L. Nadeau has been appointed pastor of Christ the King Parish, which includes Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Skowhegan; St. Peter Church in Bingham and St. Sebastian Church in Madison.

He currently serves as pastor of St. John Vianney Parish, which includes St. Louis Church in Fort Kent, St. Mary Church in Eagle Lake, St. Charles Borromeo Church in St. Francis, St. Joseph Church in Wallagrass.

Born in Caribou, Nadeau was graduated from Caribou High School before earning a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., in 1983. He completed his clerical studies at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy, and also earned S.T.B. and S.T.L. degrees from the Gregorian University in Rome.

Bishop Edward C. O’Leary ordained Nadeau to the priesthood on July 9, 1988, at Holy Rosary Church in Caribou. His first assignment was as parochial vicar of St. Louis Parish in Fort Kent. In August 1989, he was appointed parochial vicar of St. Andre Parish in Biddeford, where he also served as chaplain at the University of New England.

Nadeau was appointed in November 1993 as temporary administrator of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Portland, and was named rector in May 1994. In August 2005, Father Nadeau was appointed administrator of St. Louis Parish in Fort Kent, St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Francis, St. Mary Parish in Eagle Lake, and St. Joseph Parish in Wallagrass, which are the churches that now comprise St. John Vianney Parish, where Nadeau still serves as pastor.

In 2014, Nadeau received the Maine Educational Opportunity Association Achiever Award for his educational accomplishments as well as his dedication to providing educational opportunities for low income and first generation college-bound students who hope to find success in higher education. Father Nadeau is also a knight commander of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a worldwide charitable organization that supports Christian schools in the Holy Land.

The Rev. Kent R. Ouellette has been appointed pastor of St. Agnes Parish, which includes St. Agnes Church in Island Falls, St. Paul Church in Patten, and St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Houlton. He currently is parochial vicar at Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, which includes St. David Church in Madawaska, St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madawaska, St. Gerard-Mt. Carmel Church in Grand Isle; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, which includes St. Agatha Church in St. Agatha, St. Joseph Church in Sinclair, St. Luce Church in Frenchville and St. Michael Church in Birchpoint); and St. Peter Chanel Parish, which includes St. Bruno-St. Remi Church in Van Buren and St. Joseph Church in Hamlin.

A native of St. Francis, Ouellette is a graduate of St. Francis Elementary School, Fort Kent High School and the University of Maine in Orono, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering degree. He holds a Master’s of Divinity degree from St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Bishop Richard J. Malone ordained Ouellette to the priesthood on June 4, 2005, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in St. Francis. Upon his ordination, Father Ouellette was named parochial vicar of St. Andre, St. Joseph, and St. Mary Parishes, all in Biddeford. In addition to his duties at the three Biddeford parishes, he was named parochial vicar in July 2007 at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Saco.

Ouellette was appointed parochial vicar in November 2008 at the churches that now comprise St. Paul the Apostle Parish, which includes St. John and St. Mary churchs in Bangor, St. Theresa and St. Joseph churches in Brewer, St. Gabriel Church in Winterport and St. Matthew Church in Hampden.

In July 2010, he was named administrator of Our Lady of the Snows Parish, which includes(St. Anne Church in Dexter, St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Dover-Foxcroft, Saints Francis Xavier & Paul the Apostle Church in Milo; and St. Agnes Parish in Pittsfield. Ouellette has served at his current assignment at Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Our Lady of the Valley Parish, and St. Peter Chanel Parish since June 2013.

Before entering the seminary, Ouellette spent 20 years as an engineer at Comterm Inc. in Maynard, Mass.; Sanders Associates in Nashua, N.H.; and both Fairchild and National Semiconductor in South Portland.

The Rev. David R. Raymond has been appointed pastor of the Parish of the Precious Blood, which includes Holy Rosary Church in Caribou; Sacred Heart Church in Caribou, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Presque Isle, Our Lady of the Lake Church in Portage, St. Catherine Church in Washburn, St. Denis Church in Fort Fairfield, St. Joseph Church in Mars Hill, St. Louis Church in Limestone, St. Mark Church in Ashland and St. Theresa Church in Stockholm.

He currently is pastor of St. Agnes Parish, which includes St. Agnes Church in Island Falls and St. Paul Church in Patten; and St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Houlton.

Born in Fort Kent, Raymond attended Frenchville schools before graduating from Wisdom High School in St. Agatha. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Fort Kent, majoring in education and history, and was the recipient of the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence. Shortly after graduation, he entered the U.S. Peace Corps and served as a Teaching English as a First Language teacher in Pala, Chad.

After two years, he returned home and spent 22 years as a teacher in MSAD 33, which is Frenchville and St. Agatha. In addition to his work in the classroom, he also served in various capacities ranging from assistant principal to curriculum director.

Raymond also holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. He completed his clerical studies at Theological College, the national seminary of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he earned Bachelor in Sacred Theology degree.

Bishop Joseph J. Gerry, O.S.B., ordained Raymond to the priesthood on June 7, 2003, at St. Luce Church in Frenchville. Upon his ordination, Father Raymond was appointed parochial vicar at Holy Rosary Parish in Caribou, St. Louis Parish in Limestone, and St. Denis Parish in Fort Fairfield. In addition to his duties at the three parishes, Raymond was named parochial vicar at St. Mark Parish in Ashland, St. Mary Parish in Presque Isle, and St. Joseph Parish in Mars Hill in April 2005, and as parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Parish in North Caribou and St. Theresa Parish in Stockholm in April 2007.

Father Raymond was named in July 2008 as pastor of St. Agnes Parish and St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Houlton, where he still serves as pastor.

Monsignor Paul F. Stefanko has been appointed pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough, St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth, and St. John and Holy Cross Parish in South Portland. Stefanko is current pastor of St. Joseph Parish, which includes St. Joseph Church in Bridgton and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in Fryeburg; and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, which includes St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway, Our Lady of Ransom Church in Mechanic Falls, and St. Mary Church in Oxford.

Monsignor Stefanko continues to serve as judicial vicar and director of the Diocesan Tribunal for the Diocese of Portland, which is the court of the bishop that adjudicates ecclesiastical judicial cases, including marriage annulment cases. Stefanko’s association with the Diocesan Tribunal began in 1977 when he served as a regional auditor. He was assigned full time to the Tribunal staff in 1983. In 1989, he was appointed adjutant judicial vicar and Tribunal director, and, in 1992, he was named judicial vicar.

A native of Norwalk, Conn., Stefanko attended St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, Conn. He also studied philosophy at St. Mary’s Seminary & University in Baltimore, Maryland; theology at The Catholic University of America and Theological College in Washington, D.C.; and Canon Law at The Catholic University of America.

Bishop Edward C. O’Leary ordained Stefanko to the priesthood on May 15, 1976, at St. Ladislaus Church in South Norwalk.

Stefanko’s association with the Diocesan Tribunal began in 1977 when he served as a regional auditor. He was assigned full time to the Tribunal staff in 1983. In 1989, he was appointed adjutant judicial vicar and Tribunal director, and, in 1992, he was named judicial vicar.

Stefanko concurrently served in parishes as associate pastor of St. Martin of Tours Church in Millinocket in 1976-1979; pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth and St. Jude Church in Freeport in 2000-2005; rector of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland in 2005-2009; administrator of St. Peter Parish in Portland in 2007-2009; and parochial vicar of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough, St. John and Holy Cross Parish in South Portland, and St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth in 2009-2015.

Since 2015, he has served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish. Monsignor Stefanko is also the former director of the Christian Life Center in Frenchville (1979-1983). In 2000, he was named a “Prelate of Honor.”

Monsignor Michael J. Henchal will retire from active ministry effective July 1. He currently serves as pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough, St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth, and St. John and Holy Cross Parish in South Portland.

Born in Newton, Mass., Henchal grew up in Natick, Mass., and in the Portland area before attending Cheverus High School. He completed his clerical studies at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, Conn.; St. Paul Seminary in Ottawa, Ontario; and the North American College in Rome, Italy.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Ottawa, an S.T.B. degree from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy, and a master’s degree in liturgical studies from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He was ordained to the transitional diaconate on April 29, 1972, at the North American College and served as a deacon at Saints Peter & Paul Parish in Liverpool, England.

Bishop Peter L. Gerety ordained Henchal to the priesthood on July 14, 1973, at St. Joseph Parish in Lewiston. His first pastoral assignment was as associate pastor at Ss. Athanasius & St. John Parish in Rumford. He was appointed associate pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Portland in September 1976. In July 1977, he was named temporary administrator of St. Agnes Parish in Pittsfield, where he would serve until September of that year when he was appointed associate pastor of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay.

Henchal was named associate pastor of St. Ignatius Parish in Sanford in June 1981, and was appointed rector of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland in October 1982.

In 1987, Henchal departed Maine to complete his licentiate in Canon Law in Washington, D.C., but returned in June 1989 when he was named vice chancellor and secretary to Bishop Joseph J. Gerry. In July 1991, he was appointed co-chancellor of the diocese with Sister Rita-Mae Bissonnette, RSR.

Monsignor Henchal was appointed pastor of St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth in 1997, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough in 2006, and St. John and Holy Cross Parishes in South Portland in 2008. In 2000, he was named a “Prelate of Honor”.

In addition, Monsignor Henchal has served at different times as vicar general, vicar Forane, chaplain to Diocesan Human Relations Services, chaplain for the diocese’s summer camping programs, and as a member of the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission, the Diocesan Liturgical Commission where he served as executive secretary and treasurer, the Priests Personnel Board, the Board of Catholic Charities Maine, the Board of the Sisters of Charity Health System, the Board of Saint Joseph’s College, various Diocesan Boards of Incorporators, and the College of Consultors.

Monsignor Henchal also was a columnist for “Church World” for 18 years and has contributed a regular column to “Harvest,” the magazine of the Diocese of Portland, for 12 years.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →