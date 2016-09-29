Biscuits, homemade pies featured at church’s bean supper

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Dover-Foxcroft United Methodist Church, 156 East Main St., Dover-Foxcroft, Maine For more information: 564-2843

DOVER-FOXCROFT — A baked bean supper will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dover-Foxcroft United Methodist Church, 156 East Main St. The menu will include homemade baked beans, hot dogs, biscuits, salads and homemade pies. The cost is $8. For information, call 564-2843.

