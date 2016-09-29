Community

Biscuits, homemade pies featured at church’s bean supper

Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 10:23 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Dover-Foxcroft United Methodist Church, 156 East Main St., Dover-Foxcroft, Maine

For more information: 564-2843

DOVER-FOXCROFT — A baked bean supper will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dover-Foxcroft United Methodist Church, 156 East Main St. The menu will include homemade baked beans, hot dogs, biscuits, salads and homemade pies. The cost is $8. For information, call 564-2843.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Quimby buys oceanside campground to reopen itQuimby buys oceanside campground to reopen it
  2. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler
  3. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  4. Police search for man in attempted armed robbery outside restaurantPolice search for man in attempted armed robbery outside restaurant
  5. Ellsworth man accused of making meth near motelEllsworth man accused of making meth near motel

Top Stories

Similar Articles