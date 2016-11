Births in coastal and inland regions

Calais Regional Hospital

To Chelsea Washburn and Nathan Spear, Baring, a son, Caleb Logan Spear, on June 7, 2016.

To Megan and Michael Demolet, Calais, a son, Maxwell Ryan Demolet, on June 14, 2016.

To Kelsey Pike and Justin Lewey, Baileyville, a daughter, Tarren Laurette Lewey, on June 15, 2016.

To Brooke and William White, Calais, a daughter, Ameera Jane White, on June 21, 2016.

To Kelsey Burtt and Alexander Nicholas, Indian Township, a son, Austin James Nicholas, on July 8, 2016.

To Aimee Shoaf and Eric Free, Princeton, a daughter, Zelda Aerith Free, on July 8, 2016.

To Natalie and Joshua Engroff, Baileyville, a daughter, Lily Dawn Ellen Engroff, on July 15, 2016.

To Emily and Aaron Smith, Cooper, a son, Brady Lee Smith, on July 13, 2016.

To Oceanna Perry and Christopher Graham, Perry, a son, Malachi Zion Graham, on July 16, 2016.

To Amber McIver and Brecken Newton, Calais, a daughter, Hanna Jean Newton, on July 22, 2016.

To Cheyenne Ross and Cody Staples, Baileyville, a son, Alastair Nicholas Matoskah Staples, on July 26, 2016.

To Janice and Nathan Campbell, Princeton, a daughter, Cali May Campbell, on Aug. 5, 2016.

To Aleshia and Michael Milburn, Calais, a daughter, Kaylee Jean Milburn, on Aug. 6, 2016.

To Natasha Sapiel and Joseph Francis-Stevens, Pleasant Point, twins, a daughter, Zalia Elizabeth Sapiel, and a son, Isaiah Joseph Francis-Stevens, on Aug. 25, 2016.

To Tanya Dawn Smith, Pleasant Point, a son, Roland James Newall, on Sept. 20, 2016.

To Dustin and Raymond Korasadowicz, Calais, a daughter, Olivia Grace Korasadowicz, on Sept. 22, 2016.

Down East Community Hospital, Machias

To Carrie Dinsmore and Alan Beam, Cutler, a daughter, Aubree Rian Marie Beam, on Sept. 2, 2016.

To Chelsea Brady and Zachary Trowbridge, Pembroke, a son, Micah David Allan Trowbridge, on Sept. 5, 2016.

To Tasha and Zachariah Sanford, Baileyville, a son, Zachariah Job Sanford II, on Sept. 6, 2016.

To Donna-Jane Marie Norton, Jonesport, a son, Keenan Tyler Norton, on Sept. 14, 2016.

To Kiki Lynn Matthews, Dennysville, and Nathan E. Bell, Machias, a son, Nathan Lane Bell, on Sept. 18, 2016.

To Susan and Brian Giles, Alexander, a daughter, Madeline Elizabeth Giles, on Sept. 19, 2016.

To Angie Cultrera and Matthew Lester, Gouldsboro, a son, Byron James Lester, on Sept. 21, 2016.

To Robyn Stuart and John Preston Jr., Dennysville, a daughter, Lili Katheryn Preston, on Sept. 24, 2016.

To Michelle Berry and Jeffrey Copp, Jonesport, a son, William Thomas Copp, on Oct. 4, 2016.

To Meghan and Bobby Blake, Lubec, a daughter, Maria Claire Blake, on Oct. 23, 2016.

To Christina and Mike Roberts, East Machias, a son, Jacob Leroy Roberts, on Oct. 28, 2016.

To Mable Fitzsimmons and Cody Lunt, Frenchboro, a son, James Normand Lunt, on Oct. 29, 2016.

To Jennifer Beckwith and Justin Erickson, Machiasport, a son, Maxximus Alexander Erickson, on Oct. 29, 2016.

To Courtney Raymond and Randall Moulton, Cherryfield, a son, Carter Raymond, on Nov. 2, 2016.

To Ashley Anthony, Jacksonville, and John Gatcomb, East Machias, a son, Jeremiah John, on Nov. 3, 2016.

To Ashley Varney and Whitney Stevens, Machiasport, a daughter, Kiana James Stevens, on Nov. 8, 2016.

To Crystle Ward and Bryan Wallace, Cutler, a son, Aidyn Jonathan Wallace, on Nov. 10, 2016.

To Nikki and Zachary Geel, Jonesport, a son, Bentley Stephen Geel, on Nov. 11, 2016.

To Desirae Fickett, Machias, a son, Landon Hale Fickett, on Nov. 11, 2016.

To Jodi Melanson and Jason Cook Sr., Eastport, a daughter, Nora Rae Cook, on Nov. 16, 2016.

To Michelle Robbins and Stephen “John” Cheney Jr., Lubec, a son, Silas Jacob-James Cheney, on Nov. 17, 2016.

To Jacqueline Thomas and Timmy White, Machiasport, a son, Drew Alan White, on Nov. 21, 2016.

To Marissa Moulton and Jason Demedeiros, Machias, a daughter, Ileigh Rose Demedeiros, on Nov. 21, 2016.

Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Ellsworth

To Taylor Davis and Benjamin Abbott Jr., Franklin, a son, Benjamin Lee III, on June 1, 2016.

To Jamie and Robert Treworgy, Hampden, a daughter, Sunny Jane, on June 1, 2016.

To Ashley and Phillip Krehan, Addison, a daughter, Ryleigh Marie, on June 1, 2016.

To Courtney Hall and Zachary Jordan, Eastbrook, a daughter, Marah James, on June 3, 2016.

To Carla Guenther and Dominic Zanke, Deer Isle, a daughter, Cameron Grace, on June 8, 2016.

To Heather Dunn-Levesque and Kirk Levesque, Orono, a son, Owen Douglas, June 8, 2016.

To Taegen Colson and Joseph Fallica, Ellsworth, a daughter, Kieran Mae, on June 10, 2016.

To Jessie Trotter and Ricky Sinclair Jr., Ellsworth, a daughter, Victoria Dayle Sinclair, on June 10, 2016.

To Jennifer and Keegan Beal, Spring River Lake, a son, Griffin Keegan, on June 10, 2016.

To Bekah Leighton and Jarred Kelsey, Hampden, a son, Dawson William, on June 13, 2016.

To Courtney Seavey and Kyle Knowles, Gouldsboro, a son, Emmett Kyle, on June 13, 2016.

To Maggie Wentworth and Derek Cole, Bucksport, a daughter, Frances Muriel, on June 14, 2016.

To Vanessa and Matthew Carter, Sedgwick, a son, Asa Albert, on June 16, 2016.

To Audra Christie and Ralph Hirtle, Cherryfield, a son, Jasper Quinn, on June 16, 2016.

Kristen Webber and Austin Carver, Blue Hill, a daughter, Raelynn Grace, on June 16, 2016.

To Amber Danico and Joshua Fowler, Hancock, a son, Beckett Lloyd, on June 18, 2016.

To Victoria and Caleb Rumney, Stockton Springs, a son, Rolland Michael, on June 19, 2016.

To Alicia Hopkins and Timothy Kane, Trenton, a son, Lyam Lewis, on June 19, 2016.

To Gabrielle and Benjamin Conners, Ellsworth, a son, Blair Scott, on June 24, 2016.

To Tammy Rameau and Rayon Kirby, Bucksport, a daughter, Olivia Rose Ann, on June 28, 2016.

To Julie Beckwith and Torey Soule, Otis, a daughter, Quinn Eleanor, on June 30, 2016.

To Brandi and Jonathan Hutchinson, Deer Isle, a son, Brycen Cole, on July 3, 2016.

To Toni Willey, Hancock, a daughter, Desiree Elizabeth-Ash, on July 5, 2016.

To Kailyn Coleman-Laveau and Andrew Laveau, Machiasport, a son, Jasper Andrew, on July 6, 2016.

To Abigail and Michael Harmon, Ellsworth, a daughter, Leah Elizabeth, on July 6, 2016.

To Nicole Stauffer and Adam Sylvia, East Machias, a son, Adam Richard, on July 8, 2016.

To Elisha and Samuel Bannister, Ellsworth, a daughter, Avery Grace, on July 9, 2016.

To Brittany and Cameron Thomas, Bangor, a son,Henrie John, on July 10, 2016.

To Hayley and Daniel Fenton, Cherryfield, a daughter, Fiona Gracie Belle, on July 12, 2016.

To Katie and Joseph Bailey, Milford, a daughter, Mabel Marie, on July 13, 2016.

To Ashlee Leighton and Dalton Everett, Ellsworth, a daughter, Amara Grace, on July 13, 2016.

To Holly and Ted Harriman, Orland, a daughter, Brookelin Ann, on July 14, 2016.

To Amanda and Justin Willey, Ellsworth, a son, Owen Nicholas, on July 15, 2016.

To Kayla Howard and David Herrick Jr., Trenton, a daughter, Madaline Alice, on July 16, 2016.

To Elizabeth and Josh McKinney, Mariaville, a son, Brantlee John, on July 17, 2016.

To Lauren and Adam Shirley, Trenton, a son, Oliver Grey, on July 19, 2016.

To Amy and Brendan, no last name given, Southwest Harbor, a daughter, Miriam Eve, on July 22, 2016.

To Kristy and Kenny Wiberg, Deer Isle, a son, Griffin James, on July 25, 2106.

To Tyne and Derek Wilbur, Hancock, a son, Jase Lee, on July 25, 2016.

To Jennifer and Joseph Day, Lamoine, a daughter, Sophia Margaret, on July 25, 2016.

To Kendall and Travis Chapman, Bucksport, a daughter, Rachel Mae, on July 26, 2016.

To Caylee Bruyette and Dustin Bires, Bucksport, a son, Bentley Wayne, on July 26, 2016.

To Michele Christle and Derek Yorks, Frankfort, a daughter, Gloria Topsy, on July 31, 2016.

To Melissa Rioux and Luke Hutchins, Little Deer Isle, a daughter, Maggie Pearl, on Aug. 3, 2016.

To Ariel Evers and Jacob Betts, Deer Isle, a son, Jacob Daniel, on Aug. 4, 2016.

To Alisha Bouchard, East Machias, a son, Caden Isaac Parsons, on Aug. 7, 2016.

To Cassandra Snow and Dominic Sargent, Dedham, a son, Mason Duwayne, on Aug. 10, 2016.

To Katie O’Donnell and Roger Brown III, Ellsworth, a daughter, Chloe Lynn, on Aug. 11, 2016.

To Amber and Stephen Kirby, Ellsworth, a son, Ryker Gray, on Aug. 12, 2016.

To Bethany and Kurtis Johnson, Machiasport, a son, Ezra Darrell, on Aug. 13, 2016.

To Erika Gray and Kevin Eaton, Deer Isle, a son, Brogan Allen James, on Aug. 16, 2016.

To Lacie and David Glidden, Cutler, a son, David Anthony, on Aug. 16, 2016.

To Tena and Travis Jordan, Eastbrook, a daughter, Harper Elizabeth, on Aug. 16, 2016.

To Carolyn Stripling and Anthony Pike, Camden, a daughter, Victoria Rose, on Aug. 17, 2016.

To Julie Ginn and Kevin Crowley, Steuben, a son, Gavin Walter, Aug. 18, 2016.

To Traci Christensen and Michael Johnson, Ellsworth, a daughter, Kiera Marie-Jane, on Aug. 18, 2016.

To Mindy Carter and Joshua Eaton, Blue Hill, a daughter, Harper Belle, on Aug. 19, 2016.

To Melody and Mark Fletcher, Lamoine, a son, Markus Wolf, on Aug. 19, 2016.

To Cassandra and Jeffrey Dyer, Stonington, a son, Jeffery William Jr., on Aug. 20, 2016.

To Jessica and Andrew Harvey, Bucksport, a son, Owen James, on Aug. 21, 2016.

To Brandi and Mark Ensworth, Penobscot, a son, Lincoln Roger, on Aug. 23, 2016.

To Hannah Eaton and Christopher Gray, Deer Isle, a daughter, Norah Lillian, on Aug. 23, 2016.

To Hollie Sawyer and Budd Williams Sr., Southwest Harbor, a son, Guy Walter, on Aug. 26, 2016.

To Haley Reid and Dean Faulkingham, Jonesport, twin sons, Hunter James and Wyatt Dean, on Aug. 31, 2016.

To Dawn Cook and Caleb Hale, Brooksville, a daughter, Alessa Jane, on Sept. 1, 2016.

To Brianne Lindelof and Ron Murphy, Ellsworth, a son, Landon Michael, on Sept. 1, 2016.

To Whitney Moran and Cam Wentworth, Verona Island, a son, Grayson Andrew, on Sept. 11, 2016.

To Heather and Bill Fox, Bucksport, a daughter, Mackenzie Rae, on Sept. 11, 2016.

To Brandi and Tim Schunk, Sullivan, a daughter, Ava Grace Sailor, on Sept. 19, 2016.

To Kimberly and Mark Yeo, Bass Harbor, a son, Sylus Lee, on Sept. 19, 2016.

To Heather and Jeff Grenier, Bucksport, a son, Paxton Bane, on Sept. 20, 2016.

To Roxanne Nason and Zack Grey, Southwest Harbor, a daughter, Grace Lynn, on Sept. 20, 2016.

To Brianna Smith and Devin Pickard, Ellsworth, a daughter, Raya Lynn Elizabeth, on Sept. 20, 2016.

To Kristin Vekasi and Nick Boissineault, Bangor, a daughter, Lyra (middle name withheld from publication), on Sept. 22, 2016.

To Cameilla Young, Milbridge, a daughter, Alaska Marlene, on Sept. 24, 2016,

To Michelle Smart and Dakota Riddle, Cherryfield, a son, Robert Carlton, on Sept. 25, 2016.

To Meghan and Aaron Scott, Gouldsboro, a son, Corbin Philio, on Sept. 26, 2016.

To Emerald and Shayne Gross, Ellsworth, a son, Lucas Presley, on Sept. 27, 2016.

To Jena and Jeff Young, Bar Harbor, a daughter, Isla Barrett, on Sept. 28, 2016.

To Veronica Gomm and Jeremy Gray, Verona Island, a daughter, Tallon Elliney, on Oct. 1, 2016.

To Angelique and Charles Longstaff, Hancock, a daughter, Charlotte Renee, on Oct. 1, 2016.

To Candace Flaherty and Thomas Sylvain, Harrington, a son, Noah Eugene, on Oct. 3, 2016.

To Sara and Stephane Hefti, Dedham, a son, Hugo Jurg, on Oct. 3, 2016.

To Angela Balacco and Tim Miller Jr., Lamoine, a daughter, Olivia Cameron, on Oct. 4, 2016.

To Kylie Cole and Robert Zakrzewski, Hermon, a daughter, Zara Rae Rose, on Oct. 6, 2016.

To Haley Linscott and Jason Westleigh, Trenton, a son, Nolan Gregory, on Oct. 5, 2016.

To Alison and Samuel Hyler, Bar Harbor, a daughter, Elsie Susan, on Oct. 8, 2016.

To Kimberly Game, Ellsworth, a son, Dax Jimm, on Oct. 8, 2016.

To Lacey Hazelton and Jonathan James, Ellsworth, a daughter, Juliet Mya, on Oct. 10, 2016.

To Sandra Klausmeyer and Ben Beverly, Ellsworth, a son, Luke David, on Oct. 14, 2016.

To April and Matthew Coombs, Stonington, a son, Aden Matthew, on Oct. 15, 2016.

To Nikki and Curtis Jaffray, Blue Hill, a daughter, Cora Sterling, on Oct. 17, 2016.

To Edith, Leland and Bridger Kershner, Stockton Springs, a son, Remington Walter Dakota, on Oct. 19, 2016.

To Imani Smith and Chrisshawn Fluker, Otis, a son, Chrisshawn L’Ron Fluker Jr., on Oct. 21, 2016.

To Amanda Albert and Richard LePage, Orland, a son, Kole Bentley, on Oct. 22, 2016.

To Lynne and Charles Carter, Bass Harbor, a son, David Malcolm George, on Oct. 23, 2016.

To Cassandra Lutz and Chris Linscott, Ellsworth, a daughter, Arya Wintyr, on Oct. 24, 2016.

To Sarah Boutilier and Benjamin Haskell, Stonington, a daughter, Lillian Dawn, on Oct. 25, 2016.

To Miranda McIntire and William Hamor, Otis, a daughter, Elliana Mae, on Oct. 25, 2016.

To Kassie Alfred and Joseph Stinson, Deer Isle, a son, Everett Alfred, on Oct. 25, 2016.

To Sara and Richard McDonald, Surry, a son, Chase Matthew, on Oct. 26, 2016.

To Blaze LeSan, Hancock, a son, Fawks Deveraux, on Oct. 26, 2016.

To Kianna and Brandon Moulton, Bucksport, a son, Avery Lewis, on Oct. 28, 2016.

To Elise and Louis Schellhase, Blue Hill, a son, William Robert, on Oct. 29, 2016.

To Brittany Zabala and Dakota Harkins, Mount Desert, a daughter, Izabella Ann, on Oct. 31, 2016.

Mount Desert Island Hospital, Bar Harbor

To Meghan Bishop and Aaron Porter, Bar Harbor, a son, Nason Porter, on June 7, 2016.

To Ana Petrova and Travis Healey, Bar Harbor, a daughter, Nina Healey, on July 10, 2016.

To Lavern and Leon Stokes, Ellsworth, a son, Jamayah Stokes, on July 18, 2016.

To Mary and Ben Hopkins, Town Hill, a daughter, Lucy Hopkins, on July 27, 2016.

To Julia and Doug Axtell, Bar Harbor, a daughter, Violet Axtell, on July 27, 2016.

To Silvia Ivanova-Holdsworth and John Holdsworth, Lamoine, a daughter, Emilia Marie Holdsworth, on Aug. 8, 2016.

To Sophie Spiker and Nate Parker, West Tremont, a son, Frederick Parker, on Aug. 15, 2016.

To Joanna Staples and Travis May, Swan’s Island, a son, Oakley May, on Aug. 17, 2016.

To Christina and Nicholas Farnsworth, Hulls Cove, a daughter, Sophia Farnsworth, on Aug. 22, 2016.

To Krystal and Seth Emerson, Ellsworth, a son, Noah Emerson, on Aug. 24, 2016.

To Cecilia and Michael Garrity, Bar Harbor, a son, Owen Garrity, on Sept. 17, 2016.

To Elizabeth and Andre Pereira, Southwest Harbor, a daughter, Harriet Pereira, on Sept. 21, 2016.

To Molly and Benjamin Young, Northeast Harbor, a son, Cameron Young, on Sept. 22, 2016.

To Shaylyn Smith and Kevin Burgess, Harrington, a son, Fisher Burgess, on Oct. 5, 2016.

To Kimberly and Kyle Barker, Ellsworth, a daughter, Sophia Ann Barker, on Oct. 7, 2016.

To Christina and Peter Hastings, Bar Harbor, a son, William Hastings, on Oct. 8, 2016.

To Chelsea Tripler and Thomas Riedel II, Swans Island, a daughter, Charlotte Riedel, on Oct. 13, 2016.

To Katie Norwood and Eric Bousquet, Ellsworth, a daughter, Willow Bousquet, on Oct. 14, 2016.

To Elspeth Flemings and Richard Cleary, Bar Harbor, a daughter, Sylvia Candice Cleary, on Oct. 20, 2016.

To Jacqueline and Luke Damon, Southwest Harbor, a son, Cole Damon, on Oct. 28, 2016.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Lewiston

To Katie and Derik Ouellette, Wales, a daughter, Kinslie Marie Ouellette, on Sept. 8, 2016.

To Erica Galarneau and Eric Stevens, Hebron, a daughter, Evelyn Ann Stevens, on Sept. 15, 2016.

To Michella Elizabeth and Nickolaus James Charneski, Wales, a son, Sterling Royce Charneski, on Nov. 5, 2016.

To Alexandrea Savard and Peter Ntarugera, Auburn, a daughter, Aubrey Elyse Ntarugera, on Nov. 19, 2016.

Bridgton Hospital

To Becky Mae Shorey and Adam John Vachowski, Bridgton, a daughter, Madison Maizie Vachowski, on Sept. 10, 2016.

Stephens Memorial Hospital, Norway

To Jillian and Richard Burrill, Albany Township, a daughter, Kimball Rose Burrill, on June 20, 2016.

