Births in Aroostook County

Northern Maine Medical Center, Fort Kent

To Danielle and Joe Voisine, New Canada, a son, Owen Joseph, and a daughter, Reese Olivia, on Nov. 28, 2016.

To Rebecca and Todd Jandreau, New Canada, a son, Cash Basil Valmond Jandreau, on Dec. 2, 2016.

To Danielle and Joshua Desjardin, Frenchville, a daughter, Isabelle Grace Desjardin, on Dec. 11, 2016.

To Tina and Craig Caron, Fort Kent, a daughter, Hailee Marie Caron, on Dec. 18, 2016.

To Roxanne Ouellette and Josh Babin, Fort Kent, a daughter, Alexa Lynn Babin, on Dec. 28, 2016.

To Shelby Ouellette and Brandon Levesque, Madawaska, a son, Jaycee Joel Ouellette, on Jan. 6, 2017.

To Rebecca Cyr and Jesse Pelletier, Madawaska, a son, Dawson Pelletier, on Jan. 9, 2017.

The Aroostook Medical Center

A.R. Gould Memorial Hospital, Presque Isle

To Autumn Beaulieu and Luke Brabant, Presque Isle, a daughter, Macy Dawn Brabant, on Oct. 13, 2016.

To Kaitlyn and Jesse Creameans, Easton, a daughter, Chloe Jade Creameans, on Oct. 26, 2016.

To Kaylea and Jon Harbison, Hodgdon, a son, Malon James Harbison, on Oct. 15, 2016. To Stacy and Benjamin Hickey, Easton, a daughter, Kenzie Leigh Hickey, on Oct. 16, 2016.

To Chelsea and Matthew Hopkins, Easton, a son, Nicholas Matthew Hopkins, on Nov. 25, 2016.

To Melanie and Gregory Horst, New Canada, a daughter, Keziah Raine Horst, on Oct. 26, 2016.

To Lisa-Marie and Aaron Howlett, Blaine, a daughter, Isabella Rose Howlett, on Oct. 20, 2016.

To Kristie Raymond and Tim Layton, Easton, a daughter, Arilynn Moone Layton, on Oct. 19, 2016.

To Kacie Getchell and Brandon Lovely, Mapleton, a daughter, Emma Hazel Lovely, on Oct. 23, 2016.

To Gaila Allan and Dustin McLaughlin, Presque Isle, a son, Dawson Roger McLaughlin, and a daughter, Delilah Love McLaughlin, on Oct. 24, 2016.

To Heaven Sexton and Jacob Moore, Castle Hill, a son, Sebastian Daniel Moore, on Oct. 10, 2016.

To Destin and Seth Rooney, Easton, a daughter, Elizabeth Marie Rooney, on Nov. 8, 2016.

To Megan and Mark Stanley, Castle Hill, a daughter, Charlotte Fowler Stanley, on Nov. 6, 2016.

To Melissa Jenks and Karl Tomasik, Bridgewater, a daughter, Sagan Tomasik-Jenks, on Oct. 20, 2016.

To Rodelyn and Gary Tuck II, Presque Isle, a daughter, Emelaine Donata Tuck, on Oct. 16, 2016.

To Leslie and Geary Bonville, Presque Isle, a son, Grant Michael Bonville, on Jan. 2, 2017.

To Courtney and Daniel Castle, Hodgdon, a son, Carson Shawn Castle, on Jan. 24, 2017. To Natasha and Adam Chartier, Caribou, a son, Conner James Chartier, on Jan. 25, 2017.

To Sarah Perry and Lance Cormier, Van Buren, a son, Emmett Theodore Cormier, on Jan. 14, 2017.

To Danielle Begin and Levi Landry, Houlton, a daughter, Maliya Faith Doyle, on Jan. 17, 2017.

To Michelle and Ryan Eagles, Fort Fairfield, a daughter, Chloe Michelle Eagles, on Jan. 14, 2017.

To Dawn and Kyle Larrabee, Blaine, a daughter, Kensleigh Dawn Larrabee, on Jan. 4, 2017.

To Katie and Evan Lento, Mars Hill, a son, Malakai Edison Lento, on Jan. 8, 2017.

To April Archer and Andrew Perry, Presque Isle, a daughter, Qwynn Rubee Perry, on Jan. 17, 2017.

To Amanda and Robert Sheldon, Caribou, a son, Orion Victor Sheldon, and a daughter, Rayna Jay Sheldon, on Jan. 30, 2017.

To Desray Brewer and Justin Woodworth, Blaine, a son, Chance Ronald Irvin Woodworth, on Jan. 30, 2017.

Cary Medical Center, Caribou

To Heather and Andrew Smith, Fort Kent, a daughter, Brooklyn Andi Smith, on Oct. 25, 2016.

To Emily and Ben Rosser, Woodland, a daughter, Addison Laura Rosser, on Oct. 27, 2016.

To Katlyn O’Leary, Blaine, a son, Cohen Thomas O’Leary, on Nov. 1, 2016.

To Liz and Justin Quinones, Caribou, a daughter, Rose Elizabeth Quinones, on Nov. 2, 2016.

To Michelle and Chad Morneault, Madawaska, a son, Brady James Morneault, on Nov. 2, 2016.

To Trinity J. and Daniel S. Rockhold, Van Buren, a daughter, Emma Jean Rockhold, on Nov. 7, 2016.

To Tara Lea and Jeremy Leon Reed Sr., Easton, twin sons, Ira Casimir Reed and Jeremy Leon Reed Jr., on Nov. 9, 2016.

To Gretchen and Tyler Michaud, Ashland, a son, Edmund James Michaud, on Nov. 9, 2016.

To Tynya and AJ St. Thomas, Caribou, a son, Greycin Franklin James St. Thomas, on Nov. 14, 2016.

To Alyssa Bishop and Chad Soucy, Fort Fairfield, a daughter, Wynter Haven Soucy, on Nov. 15, 2016.

To Natasha LeClaire and Nick X. Michaud, Van Buren, a daughter, Isabelle Hope Michaud, on Nov. 15, 2016.

To Pamela Bouchard and Alan “AJ” Granatowski, Wallagrass, a daughter, Scarlett Nova Granatowski, on Nov. 30, 2016.

To Colleen and Jim Cyr, Caribou, a son, Michael John Cyr, on Dec. 3, 2016.

To Tiffany Clark and Jonathan Dewitt, Presque Isle, a son, Roweyn Archer Dewitt, on Dec. 5, 2016.

To Crystal Ann Bishop and Carl Allen Harrison, Fort Fairfield, a daughter, Emma Rose Harrison, on Dec. 5, 2016.

To Breanna Bennett and Trevor Theriault, Caribou, a daughter, Adeline Quinn Theriault, on Dec. 6, 2016.

To Alexsea Cholewa and Nathan Manning Harris, Presque Isle, a daughter, Trynity Manning Harris, on Dec. 13, 2016.

To Brittni Basu and Mark Allen Hartin Jr. of Washburn, a son, Owen Michael Hartin on Dec. 14, 2016.

To Nicole Noelle and Nicholas Benjamin Plourde, Wade Plourde, a daughter, Lennox Cassidy Plourde, on Dec. 15, 2016.

To Susan Peterson and Andrew Cooper, Caribou, a son, Alexander Dylan Cooper, on Dec. 16, 2016.

To Elizabeth and Alexander Bell, Cross Lake, a son, Jackson Anthony Bell, on Dec. 22, 2016.

To Jennie Valentino and Albert (Sam) Michaud, Caribou, a son, Colby Sam Michaud, on Jan. 8, 2017.

To Kimberly and Christopher King, Connor Township, a son, Deacon Michael King, on Jan. 9, 2017.

To Julie and Andrew Bouchard, Caribou, a son, Brody Michael Bouchard, on Jan. 11, 2017.

To Jennifer Sock and Casey Clayton, Caribou, a daughter, Miah Rose Clayton-Sock, on Jan. 11, 2017.

To Rosalie and Daniel Taggett, Fort Fairfield, a son, Jackson Cole Taggett, on Jan. 18, 2017.

To Jenna and Tony Vaillancourt, Van Buren, a son, Trevor James Vaillancourt, on Jan. 23, 2017.

To Erika and Chad Cochran, Caribou, a son, Chase Jeffrey Cochran, on Jan. 25, 2017.

To Stephanie and Joey Jandreau, Caribou, a daughter, Chloe Marie Jandreau, on Jan. 26, 2017.

To Melissa Jandreau and Adam Dube, Frenchville, a son, Oliver Levi Dube, on Jan. 28, 2017.

Houlton Regional Hospital

To Jessica and Daniel Deveau, Littleton, a son, Zydun Dale Deveau, on Aug. 3, 2016.

To Billie Ann Hanington, Reed Plantation, a daughter, Maci Lee Hanington, on Sept. 19, 2016.

To Leanne and Jay Morse, Patten, a son, Hunter Blake Morse, on Sept. 22, 2016.

To Garyanna Bishop, Littleton, a daughter, Ellie Rose Bishop, on Sept. 23, 2016.

To Kimberly and Justin Drake, Ludlow, a daughter, Harper Mae Drake, on Nov. 28, 2016.

To Kayli Farrar and Christopher Levesque, Dyer Brook, a daughter, Bridget Lynn Levesque, on Dec. 7, 2016.

To Brittany and Daulton Carver, East Millinocket, a daughter, Makennah Rae Carver, on Dec. 9, 2016.

To Melissa and Alex Hutchinson, Linneus, a son, Dawson Leon Hutchinson, on Dec. 13, 2016.

To Kylie Pedersen and Daniel Dooley, Houlton, a son, William Daniel-Lawrence Dooley, on Dec. 14, 2016.

To Ashley Schools and Matthew Schools, Houlton, a son, Dylan Matthew Schools, on Dec. 24, 2016.

To Jamie and Chris Stewart, New Limerick, a son, Owen James Stewart, on Dec. 30, 2016.

To Katelyn and Joshua McNinch, Littleton, a daughter, Emma Rae McNinch, on Jan. 1, 2017.

To Keri and Joshua Bennett, Hodgdon, a son, Cameron Joshua Bennett, on Jan. 5, 2017.

To Gabrielle Lewin and Aaron Tucker Jr., Patten, a son, Kody Taylor Nathan Tucker, on Jan. 9, 2017.

To Jennifer Bradshaw and Joshua Winslow, Houlton, a daughter, Zayla Maxine Winslow, on Jan. 10, 2017.

To Lollah Brown and Cole Suitter, Houlton, a son, Leighton Robert Suitter, on Jan. 19, 2017.

To Dayna and Emery Lincoln, Hodgdon, a daughter, Raegan Aubrielle Lincoln, on Jan. 23, 2017.

To Kathleen and Jacob Cowperthwaite, New Limerick, a son, Samuel Jacob Cowperthwaite, on Jan. 28, 2017.

To Breanne Briggs and Nicholas Merritt, Orient, a daughter, Ryann Margaret Merritt, on Feb. 5, 2017.

To Samantha and Patrick Sawyer, Merrill, a son, Raydon James Sawyer, on Feb. 5, 2017.

To Jessica and Andrew Ciszewski, Houlton, a son, Jude Xavier Ciszewski, on Feb. 9, 2017.

To Brigette and Steele Huite, Houlton, a son, Chase Arnold Huite, on Feb. 12, 2017.

To Brandi and Allen Christianson, Mount Chase, a son, Stanley Allen Christianson, on Feb. 14, 2017.

To Stephanie Mierz and Kyle Foreman, Littleton, a daughter, Kylee Izabel Foreman, on Feb. 15, 2017.

Stephens Memorial Hospital, Norway

To Stevi and Jonathan McCrum, Bethel, a son, Morgan Rory Jon McCrum, on Dec. 22, 2016.

To Elizabeth and Cory Marquis, Albany Township, a son, Myles Oliver Marquis, on Feb. 22, 2017.

