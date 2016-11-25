Births at NMMC and Houlton Regional Hospital

Aroostook County births|

Northern Maine Medical Center, Fort Kent

To Adam and Maria Nadeau, Fort Kent, a son, Joseph Mateo Nadeau, on June 15, 2016.

To Heather Bouchard and Steven Hafford Jr., St. Francis, a daughter, Hannah Grace Hafford, on June 27, 2016.

To Justin and Vannessa Hodgkin, Fort Kent, a son, Justin Michael Hodgkin Jr., on June 27, 2016.

To Christy Pelletier and Larry Wilson, Madawaska, a daughter, Faith Lauren Pelletier-Wilson, on July 13, 2016.

To Jeremy and Kelly Kelly, St. Francis, a daughter, Rebecca Vera Kelly, on July 3, 2016.

To Ericka and Nicole Saucier, Fort Kent, a daughter, Lillian Wellena Saucier, on July 25, 2016.

To Ethan Bechard and Kristal Larrabee, St. Agatha, a son, Elliot Daniel Bechard, on July 31, 2016.

To Kristopher and Beth Malmborg, Fort Kent, a daughter, Madilyn Laura Malmborg, on Aug. 12, 2016.

To Gary Bourgoin Jr. and Myra Levesque, Fort Kent, a daughter, Brooklin Vie Bourgoin, on Aug. 20, 2016.

To Jonathan R. Lozier and Kelly Lozier, Madawaska, a son, Bentley Carlton Lozier, on Aug. 22, 2016.

To Kate Brann and Peter Beaulieu, Fort Kent, a daughter, Gemma Polly Beaulieu, on Sept. 10, 2016.

To Monica and Derrick Boucher, Eagle Lake, a son, Dominic Alex Boucher, on Sept. 12, 2016.

To Amber Kelly and Bruce Daigle, Fort Kent, a daughter, Layla Cora Kelly, on Sept. 13, 2016.

To Jason and Melanie Boucher, Madawaska, a daughter, Riley Boucher, on Sept. 16, 2016.

To Amanda and Charles Taylor, Frenchville, a son, Matthew Taylor II, on Sept. 20, 2016.

To Reno and Tiffany Soucy, Frenchville, a son, Adam Neil Soucy, on Sept. 25, 2016.

To Philip Howe and Lilian Neal, Frenchville, a son, Philip Marcus Howe, on Oct. 18, 2016.

To Kellie Daigle, New Canada, a son, Jayce Thomas Daigle, on Oct. 23, 2016.

To Celina Babin and Tyler Pelletier, Fort Kent, a son, Corbin Gerard Pelletier, on Oct. 25, 2016.

To Tiffani Goyette and Jacques Daigle, Saint David, a son, Kohen Alan Daigle, on Oct. 30, 2016.

To Abigail and Nicholas Pelletier, Winterville Plantation, a daughter, Evangeline Claudine Pelletier, on Nov. 3, 2016.

Houlton Regional Hospital

To Heather Golding, Houlton, a daughter, Dharma Isabelle Golding, on June 10, 2016.

To Jill and Cole Hyman, Houlton, a son, Kanon Nicholas Hyman, on June 12, 2016.

To Breanna Phillips and Mike Jewell, Houlton, a daughter, Lauren Francis Jewell, June 14, 2016.

Deserae Brewer and Casey Carmichael, Linneus, a son, Abel Joseph-David Carmichael, on June 15, 2016.

To Tisheena and Justin Ross, Weston, a son, Chandler Michael Foss, on June 17, 2016.

To Danielle M. Perry and Jonathan P. Keyes, Oakfield, a daughter, Serenity Rose Keyes, on June 20, 2016.

To Jessica Neher and Norman Estabrook, Houlton, a son, Alexander Michael Estabrook, on June 23, 2016.

To Kassandra and David Crandall, Smyrna, a son, Braxton Arthur Crandall, on July 7, 2016.

To Katie and Tim Dionne, Houlton, a son, Benjamin Elias Dionne, on July 12, 2016.

To Quinsey and Jeffrey McGary, Monticello, a daughter, Peyton Elyse McGary, on July 14, 2016.

To Kristinn Watson and Sean Fitzpatrick, Houlton, a son, Louis Cooper Fitzpatrick, on July 14, 2016.

To Candace Potter and Darrin Cobb, Houlton, a daughter, Serenity Elaine Cobb, on July 15, 2016.

To Kyra Scott and Adam Miller, Linneus, a daughter, Kaylee Rae Miller, on July 15, 2016.

To Alison and Ron Libby, Patten, a daughter, Emma Mae Libby, on July 21, 2016.

To Kortney Hatch, Houlton, a daughter, Carmen Arita Hatch, on July 22, 2016.

To Victoria Cudworth and Francis Frederick, Houlton, a son, Peter Smith Walter Frederick, on Aug. 8, 2016.

To Francesca Roussel and Joshua Schools, Cary Plantation, a son, Nolan Levite Schools, on Aug. 9, 2016.

To Raeanne Whitten and Kyle Mailloux, Houlton, a daughter, Vera Gale Mailloux, on Aug. 12, 2016.

To Ashley and Todd Lane, Stacyville, a son, Raegan Joseph Allen Lane, on Aug. 16, 2016.

To Chelsey Faulkner and Michael Splan, Island Falls, a daughter, Ryleigh Mae Splan, on Aug. 21, 2016.

To Marty Long and Todd Carter, Smyrna, a daughter, Penelope Batya Carter, on Aug. 23, 2016.

To Amber and Robert McIver, Houlton, a daughter, Adriana Mary McIver, on Aug. 23, 2016.

To Allison and Steven Jewell, Monticello, a daughter, Scarlett Mae Jewell, on Aug. 25, 2016.

To Sarah and Curtis Harrison, New Limerick, a daughter, Ruby Claire Harrison, on Aug. 31, 2016.

To Rikkilyn Wortman and Steven Silvia, Cary Plantation, a daughter, Whillow Marie Silvia, on Sept. 5, 2016.

To Amanda and Jesse Henderson, Houlton, a daughter, Eva-Marie Charlotte Henderson, on Sept. 6, 2016.

To Harley Tompkins, Houlton, a son, Oliver Wallace Moore, on Sept. 9, 2016.

To Anissa L. Sabattis and Daniel J. McGillicuddy, Hodgdon, a son, Grant Daniel McGillicuddy, on Sept. 12, 2016.

To Terri Johnson and Chad Rudolph, Silver Ridge Township, a son, Blake Hunter Rudolph, on Sept. 15, 2016.

To Sara Riopel and Garrett Henderson, Houlton, a daughter, Harper Alexis Henderson, on Sept. 27, 2016.

To Miranda McClure and Scott Totten, Houlton, a son, Xavier Thomas McClure, on Oct. 1, 2016.

To Melanie and Zachary Batchelder, Oakfield, a son, Waylon Joseph Batchelder, on Oct. 2, 2016.

To Stephanie Osnoe and Richard Robinson, a daughter, Layla Jade Robinson, on Oct. 4, 2106.

To Marisa Richardson and Richard Michaud Jr., Houlton, a son, Rowan Maverick Michaud, on Oct. 5, 2016.

To Nichole and Shane Quint, Hodgdon, a daughter, Eden Louise Quint, on Oct. 10, 2016.

To Hayley and Shawn Savage, Merrill Plantation, a son, Charles Oliver Savage, on Oct. 7, 2016.

To Amanda Parmigiani and Chris Penland, Houlton, a son, William Dominick Penland, on Oct. 8, 2016.

To Meghan and Nathan Foster, Hodgdon, a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Foster, on Oct. 13, 2016.

To Linda Chase-Smith and Adam Tarr, Patten, a son, Keegan Charles Tarr, on Oct. 21, 2016.

To Crystal Flewelling, Houlton, a son, Deklan Douglas Flewelling, on Oct. 21, 2016.

To Emma Schools and Jonathan Willigar, Houlton, a daughter, Presley Grace Willigar, on Oct. 23, 2016.

To Samantha and Dustin Potter, Linneus, a daughter, Layla Grace Potter, on Oct. 24, 2016.

To Lauren and Tom Rouse, Houlton, a daughter, Maddie Elizabeth, on Nov. 3, 2016.

To Alison Boyington and Marcus Toner, Littleton, a son, Austin Allen, on Nov. 6, 2016.

To Tammy Fitzpatrick and Glen Langley, Houlton, a son, Nolan Wayne, on Nov. 8, 2016.

To Brandy Drake and Ryan Cottle, Houlton, a son, Bryce Ryan, on Nov. 16, 2016.

