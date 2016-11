Births at EMMC and Mayo Regional

Births

Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor

To Camryn D. Martell and Jaime E. Martell, Bangor, a daughter, Isabella Wilhelmina Blair Martell, on Nov. 9, 2016.

Mayo Regional Hospital, Dover-Foxcroft

To Abby and Dylan Moore, Sebec, a daughter, Amelia Morgan Moore, on Aug. 1, 2016.

To Deborah and Michael Johnston, Greenville, a son, Luke Noah Johnston, on Aug. 19, 2016.

To Kelsey and Shawn Maloon, Guilford, a son, Isaac O’brian Maloon, on Aug. 22, 2016.

To Candi and Lance Gerrish, Brownville, a son, Gavyn Dolan Gerrish, on Aug. 24, 2016.

To Jennifer and Luke Noke, Milo, a son, Avery Owen Noke, on Aug. 28, 2016.

To Christina Tirrell and Shaun Thompson, Dover-Foxcroft, a daughter, Julianna Louise Thompson, on Aug. 30, 2016.

To Jillian and Gerald “Trey” Merrill III, Dover-Foxcroft, a daughter, Isabella Grace Merrill, on Sept. 4, 2016.

To Erin and Joshua Bird, Levant, a daughter, Evelyn Ann Bird, on Sept. 9, 2016.

To Megan and Adam Potter, Sangerville, a son, Wesley Evan Potter, on Sept. 10, 2016.

To Sierra Blanchard and Jordan Bowden, Pittsfield, a son, Samuel Dean Bowden, on Sept. 15, 2016.

To Sarah Brooks and Richard McClure Jr., Bradford, a daughter, Madelynn Ann McClure, on Sept. 17, 2016.

To Tiffany Lyford and Brandon Saunders, Milo, a son, Braydon Cole Saunders, on Sept. 26, 2016.

To Holland and Alex Rockwell, Greenville, a son, Aldan Ervin Rockwell, on Oct. 6, 2016.

To Carie and Daniel Hughes, Dexter, a son, Josiah Ellis Hughes, on Oct. 10, 2016.

To Emma and Luke Pomerleau, Guilford, a son, Hayden Urgel Pomerleau, on Oct. 18, 2016.

To Amanda and Christopher Buehne, Parkman, a daughter, Aliviah Margaret Buehne, on Oct. 31, 2016.

