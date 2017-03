Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor

To Dorothy and Chris Swanson, Holden, a son, Joseph Everett Swanson, on Oct. 18, 2016.

To Jennifer and Randy Allard, Bucksport, triplet sons, Caleb R. Allard, Isaac R. Allard, and Wyatt J. Allard, on Jan. 7, 2017.

Mayo Regional Hospital, Dover-Foxcroft

To Nicole and David Jones, Guilford, a daughter, Olivia Danger Jones, on Nov. 27, 2016.

To Shannon and Brian Mellgren, Sangerville, a daughter, Penelope Violet Mellgren, on Jan. 8, 2017.

To Heather Smith and Ori Klibansky, Orono, a daughter, Lilly Mariee Klibansky, on Feb. 7, 2017.

To Barbara and Raymond Ary, Dover-Foxcroft, a son, Johnny Tell Ary, on Feb. 13, 2017.

To Tessa Duby and Christopher Smith, Dexter, a son, John Russell Smith, on Nov. 4, 2016.

To Amanda and Frederick Maddocks, Dover-Foxcroft, a daughter, Charlotte Louise Maddocks, on Nov. 19, 2016.

To Nokomis Beck and Jesse Plungy, St. Albans, a son, Lewis James Plungy, on Dec. 2, 2016.

To Amanda Finkle and Nathaniel Allard, Charleston, a daughter, Lilliana Grace Allard, on Dec. 3, 2016.

To Holly Bihm and Zachery Berry, Dexter, a son, Maverick Sean Berry, on Dec. 16, 2016.

To Katherine and Robert Weber, Sebec, a daughter, Adelaide Marin Weber, on Dec. 23, 2016.

To Amber and Tyler Turner, Lagrange, a daughter, Gracie Elizabeth-Louise Turner, on Dec. 26, 2016.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Lewiston

To Emily Louise Ledue and Joshua Tyler Squires, Hartland, a son, Aiden Tyler Squires, on Jan. 29, 2017.

