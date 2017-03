Calais Regional Hospital

To Judy Lola and Johnathan Oliver, Indian Township, a daughter, Ohana Violet Honey Oliver, on Oct. 10, 2016.

To Elisha Renaud and Jason Johnson, Baileyville, a son, Hunter Lee Johnson, on Oct. 16, 16.

To Felicia and Kendall Santerre, Princeton, a son, Andre James Santerre, on Oct. 19, 2016.

To Hayley Standhope and Jerry Lingley II, Pembroke, a daughter, Alice Beverly LIngley, on Oct. 21, 2016.

To Gena and Ben Maloney, Calais, a son, Xander Avery Maloney, on Nov. 12, 2016.

To MacKenzie Hansen, Baileyville, a son, Barrett Nicholas Hansen, on Nov. 15, 2016.

To Heather and Nathan Harriman, Lambert Lake, a son, Eastin Lane Harriman, on Nov. 17, 2016.

To Kendra Thompson and Erick Robitaille, Lambert Lake, a daughter, Emily Rose Robitaille, on Nov. 16, 2016.

To Sasha and Bryan Andrews, Baileyville, a daughter, Rowan Cheryl Janel Andrews, on Nov. 20, 2016.

To Noelle Uhl and Joel Washburn, Eastport, a daughter, Lillian LeeAnne Washburn, on Nov. 26, 2016.

To Leisha Mitchell and Cody Preston, Perry, a son, Benson Calvin Preston, on Dec. 3, 2016.

To Tiffany and Tony Ramsdell, Princeton, a daughter, Ella Grace Ramsdell, on Dec. 8, 2016.

To Stephanie Calder and Gerrard Berry, Baileyville, a daughter, Brooklynn Jean Louise Berry, on Dec. 10, 2016.

To Danielle and Bradley Andrews, Calais, a daughter, Madison Denise Andrews, on Dec. 12, 2016.

To Tara Mills and Jason Leighton, Edmunds, a daughter, Harlee Marie Leighton, on Dec. 16, 2016.

To Naomi Wade and Harold Hawkes, Baring, a daughter, Kenzi Ayn Hawkes, on Dec. 20, 2016.

To Whitney and Paul Waycott II, Pembroke, a son, Paul David Waycott III, on Dec. 29, 2016.

To Kathleen Clement and Brandon Tomah, Princeton, a son, Lincoln Tobias Tomah, on Jan. 7, 2017.

To Cynthia Coffin and Tobey Tomah, Princeton, a daughter, Evelyn Judith Tomah, on Jan. 16, 2017.

To Laticia Cline and John Renaud, Baileyville, a daughter, Remington Rae Jean Renaud, on Jan. 16, 2017.

To Jonelle and Arnold Hennequin, Calais, a daughter, Bristol Rae-Ann Hennequin, on Jan. 27, 2017.

To Michelle and Carl Ripley, Baileyville, a daughter, Sophia Paige Ripley, on Jan. 28, 2017.

Down East Community Hospital, Machias

To Kayla Dinsmore and Daniel Walker, Milbridge, a daughter, Kinsley Renee Ann Walker, on Dec. 13, 2016.

To Amanda Hatt and Jeremy Albee, Jonesport, a daughter, Mackenzie Lynn Rose Albee, on Dec. 15, 2016.

To Michaela Robinson and Jeremy Look, Columbia Falls, a son, Dexter Reid Look, on Dec. 27, 2016.

To Megan Scoville and Chris Newman, Whiting, a daughter, Hadley Mae Newman, on Dec. 29, 2016.

To Ashley Gallway and Jacob Meeker, Baileyville, a daughter, Kaydence Leigh Meeker, on Feb. 3, 2017.

To Jillian and Casey Taylor, Cutler, a daughter, Madilyn Elizabeth Ellen Taylor, on Feb. 4, 2017.

To Jessica L. Ramsdell and Robert L. Dinsmore, Whiting, a daughter, Charlotte Jane Dinsmore, and a son, Blake Edward Dinsmore, on Feb. 5, 2017.

To Amanda Brewer and Joseph Keene, Lubec, a son, Oliver James Keene, on Feb. 17, 2017.

Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Ellsworth

To Heather Basley and Harley Pelletier, Steuben, a daughter, Kiera Rae, on Nov. 6, 2016.

To Dympna and Jamie Calandro, Ellsworth, a son, Brody Campbell, on Nov. 7, 2016.

To Staphne Foster and Isaac Eaton, Stonington, a daughter, Isrella Saannah Marie, on Nov. 10, 2016.

To Wildbeth Wiggin-Falcon and Joel Wiggin, Searsport, a son, Adam Andres, on Nov. 11, 2016.

To Elizabeth Foster and Christopher Anderson, Bar Harbor, a son, Charles Foster, Nov. 11, 2016.

To Katie Freedman and Rahvi Barnum, Mount Desert, a son, Sawyer Arthur, on Nov. 12, 2016.

To Sadie and John Dunn III, Jonesboro, a son, Joshua Patrick, on Nov. 14, 2016.

To Alesia Poissonnier and Cheyenne Peterson, Blue Hill, a son, Grayson Matthew, on Nov. 15, 2016.

To Sarah Tapley and Dwight Geel, Otis, a son, Eli Thomas, on Nov. 15, 2016.

To Kelly and Shawn Kilton, Milbridge, a daughter, Madelyn May, on Nov. 16, 2016.

To Crystal Cloutier and Michael Archambault, Mariaville, a son, Ryder Storm, on Nov. 20, 2016.

To Michelle Knowlton and Greggory Perry, Surry, a son, Lucas Joseph, on Nov. 21, 2016.

To Monique Vigeant and Samuel Farmer, Steuben, a daughter, Shylah Joan, on Nov. 21, 2016.

To Shannon and Andrew Decker, Deer Isle, a daughter, Norah Grace, on Nov. 22, 2016.

To Jessica Needham and Jason Marcil, Lincoln, a son, Eric Robert, on Nov. 23, 2016.

To Sarah and Russell Schemelzer, Columbia Falls, a daughter, Olivia Tamorah, on Nov. 27, 2016.

To Jacklyn Sinclair and Michael Newenham, Steuben, a son, Lincoln Michael, on Nov. 28, 2016.

To Danielle Hallett and Joshua Coleman, Blue Hill, a daughter, Lydia Grace, on Dec. 1, 2016.

To Rachel and Chris Nelson, Gouldsboro, a son, Oakley Pike, on Dec. 6, 2016.

To Morgan Whynott, Franklin, a daughter, Evangeline Ann-Marie, on Dec. 6, 2016.

To Cheyenne and Mark Smith, Ellsworth, a son, Isaac Roland, on Dec. 8, 2016.

To Kaitlin Fullan and David Contreras, Ellsworth, a daughter, Iris Elizabeth, on Dec. 10, 2016.

To Shannon and Matthew Johnson, Orland, a son Benjamin Martin, on Dec. 10, 2016.

To Casey Benn and Matthew Foss, Hancock, a son, Cruz James, on Dec. 10, 2016.

To Kaitlin and Christopher Eaton, Ellsworth, a son, Judah Alexander, on Dec. 11, 2016.

To Kayla and Jacob Bryant, Trenton, a son, Thomas Lee, on Dec. 13, 2016.

To Liza McChesney and Thomas Crim, a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, on Dec. 15, 2016.

To Janet and Justin Blomgren, Columbia Falls, a son, Sampson Bjorn Noel, on Dec. 17, 2016.

To Hoan and Dan Siemion, Bar Harbor, a son, Jonathan Tran, on Dec. 21, 2016.

To Holly and Joseph Allen, Bar Harbor, a son, Jameson Thomas, on Dec. 23, 2016.

To Christina and Michael Jezak, East Surry, a daughter, Cecilia Agnes, on Dec. 25, 2016.

To Valerie and Jason Eldredge, Orland, a daughter, Timber Genevieve, on Dec. 28, 2016.

To Taylor Wallace and James Hayward, Franklin, a son, Jagger Dwight, on Dec. 28, 2016.

To Xin and Dan Wesseling, Ellsworth, a son, Jake Asher, on Dec. 28, 2016.

To Ashley and David Briggs Jr., Ellsworth, a daughter, Penelope Shane, on Dec. 30, 2016.

To Hilary and Martin Tobin, Brooklin, a son, Irik Rea, on Jan. 1, 2017.

To Mary Sarro and John Morse, Ellsworth, a son, Griffin John, on Jan. 2, 2017.

To Jaime Spinney and Anthony Haley, Ellsworth, a daughter, Amaiya Aaliyana, on Jan. 5, 2017.

To Brittany Handy and Deven Hartley-Michaud, Bucksport, a son, Jayce Michael, on Jan. 9, 2017.

To Desarae Kashulines and Devan Birmingham, Bucksport, a son, Osiris Dana, on Jan. 10, 2017.

To Amber and Jamee Dennison, Hancock, a son, Kolt Wyatt, on Jan. 11, 2017.

To Dejana Maneva and Zoran Manev, Southwest Harbor, a son, Kristian Manev, on Jan. 12, 2017.

To Lynsey and Benjamin Hardy, Deer Isle, a daughter, Bristol Renae, on Jan. 12, 2017.

To Angela Leach and Ryan Hall, Steuben, a daughter, Kennady Rae, Jan. 15. 2017.

To Elizabeth Winn and Thomas Conary, Trenton, a daughter, Destiny Mae-Jane, on Jan. 27, 2017.

To Ashley and Spencer Fortin, Trenton, a daughter, Zoe Ann-Marie, on Jan. 29, 2017.

Mount Desert Island Hospital, Bar Harbor

To Rhiannon Rooney and David Sheils, Bar Harbor, a daughter, Wren Rooney Sheils, on Nov. 27, 2016.

To Kirste and Charles Leonard, Bar Harbor, a daughter, Scarlett Lenora Leonard, on Nov. 28, 2016.

To Naomie and David Strickland, Mount Desert, a daughter, Abriella Strickland, on Dec. 5, 2016.

To Meiyee Law and Kin Chow, Bar Harbor, a son, Albert-Bodhi Chow, on Dec. 16, 2016.

To Shelby and Chris Parsons, Southwest Harbor, a daughter, Isabelle Parsons, on Jan. 7, 2017.

To Katrina and Jarade Springer, Ellsworth, a son, Caleb Springer, on Jan. 7, 2017.

To Kellye Norwood and Branden Hooper, Mount Desert, a daughter, Ellie Hooper, on Jan. 10, 2017.

To Kelsey Ireland and Ben Dow, Seal Cove, a son, Carsen Dow, on Jan. 27, 2017.

To Lillianna and David Nevells, Blue Hill, a son, Benjamin Newells, on Jan. 30, 2017.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Lewiston

To Angela Bates and Matthew Morrill, Auburn, a daughter, Aubree Renee, on Jan. 27, 2017.

