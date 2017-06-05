Community

Birth Announcements from Cary Medical Center-Caribou

By Cary Community Relations
Posted June 05, 2017, at 12:08 p.m.

The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

Caldwell- A boy, Ryder Lee Caldwell born to Christie Burby and Evan Caldwell of Limestone on April 24th, 2017.

Beaulieu- A girl, Brielle Renee Beaulieu born to Erin and Nathan Beaulieu of St. David on April 25th, 2017.

Ouellette- A girl, Lily Grace Ouellette born to Sydney Smith and Tristan Ouellette of Caribou on April 26th, 2017.

St. Onge – A girl, Madilynn Caroline St. Onge born to Jenna and Maxime St. Onge of Frenchville on April 27th, 2017.

Dube- A boy, Owen Michael Dube born to Cassandra and Matthew Dube of Madawaska on April 29th, 2017.

Rodriguez- A boy, Kyree Royce Rodriguez born to Mckayla Soucy and Henry Rodriguez of Van Buren on May 1st, 2017.

Lopez- A boy, Cyrus Kalz Lopez born to Chelsea Soucy and Isaiah Lopez of Van Buren on May 1st, 2017.

Smith- A girl, Haven Rae Smith born to Tiffany and Justin Smith of Caribou on May 2nd, 2017.

Kelley- A boy, Brantlee Anthony Kelley born to Lucy and Anthony Kelley of Caribou on May 2nd, 2017.

Nichols- A girl, Amarah Inez Marie Nichols born to Candis Madore and Joshua Nichols of Fort Fairfield on May 4th, 2017.

Nadeau- A girl, Milaina Grace Nadeau born to Jessica and Ryan Nadeau of Madawaska on May 14th, 2017.

Waltman- A boy, Wesley Lyle Waltman born to Jennifer and Jesse Waltman of Presque Isle on May 16th, 2017.

Neal- A boy, Emmett Matthew Neal born to Michaela Neal and Cody Ayotte of Presque Isle on May 17th, 2017.

Espling- A boy, Emersyn Scott Espling born to April Monroe and Christopher Espling of Caribou on May 17th, 2017.

