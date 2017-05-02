Community

Birth Announcements from Cary Medical Center

By Cary Community Relations
Posted May 02, 2017, at 10:05 a.m.

The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

Maddox- A girl, Katherine Lynn Marie Maddox born to Danielle and Shane Maddox of Mapleton on March 19th, 2017.

Martin- A girl, Mia Brooklyn Martin born to Brooke and Andrew Martin of Madawaska on March 19th, 2017.

Molaver- A girl, Collins Grace Molaver born to Stephanie Morris and Daniel Molaver of Woodland on March 22nd, 2017.

Pelletier- A girl, Alphena Pelletier born to Theresa Gahagan and Roger Pelletier of Caribou on March 24th, 2017.

Pelletier- A boy, Roger Alan Pelletier born to Theresa Gahagan and Roger Pelletier of Caribou on March 24th, 2017.

Belanger- A female, Paisley Rose Belanger born to Andrea Good and Curtis Belanger of Ashland on March 29th, 2017.

Brewer- A girl, Brynlee Joy Brewer born to Kelsey and William Brewer of Caribou on March 29th, 2017.

Laughlin-Gilliam- A girl, Kiara Lily Gracelynn Laughlin-Gilliam born to Marie Caperton of Presque Isle on March 30th, 2017.

Smith- A girl, Kiersten Elizabeth Smith born to Melissa and James Smith of Fort Fairfield on March 30th, 2017.

Romann- A boy, Sterling Ryker Romann born to Robin and Rick Romann of Fort Kent on March 31st, 2017.

Haney- A girl, Charlee Ann Haney born to Mackenzie Belanger and Jason Haney of Eagle Lake 0n April 4, 2017.

Hodsdon- A boy, Kion William-Gilford Hodsdon born to Lacey and Brandan Hodsdon of Limestone on April 6th, 2017.

Browning- A boy, Ezra William Browning born to Miranda Levesque and Scott Browning of Woodland on April 7th, 2017.

Bubar- A boy, Owen Eli Bubar born to Shelby York and Terrance Bubar of Presque Isle on April 12th, 2017.

Craig- A boy, Karson Michael Laurell Craig born to Krista and Dustin Craig of Fort Fairfield on April 13th, 2017.

Thibodeau- A boy, Nixon Robert Thibodeau born to Tori Gagnon and Lance Thibodeau of Fort Kent on April 17th, 2017.

Gabriel- A girl, Treasure Oluwafifehanmi Gabriel born to Omotoyosi Tolami and Idowu Japheth Gabriel of Caribou on April 17th, 2017.

McCartney- A girl, Isabelle Alice McCartney born to Elisabeth and Michael McCartney of Limestone on April 20th, 2017.

