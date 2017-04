Birth Announcements from Cary Medical Center

The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

Pelletier- A girl, Cora Young Pelletier born to Erin and Cole Pelletier of New Canada on January 13th, 2017.

Bouchard- A girl, Sophie Patricea Bouchard born to Cindy Sue and Christopher Wayne Bouchard of Van Buren on February 9th, 2017.

Knapp- A boy, Dante Baxton Van Ezz Knapp born to Jessica and Michael Knapp of Limestone on February 17th, 2017.

Weeks- A girl, Khloe Ann Weeks born to Katrina LaLonde and Christopher Weeks of Fort Fairfield on February 18th, 2017.

Bubar- A boy, Rodney Levi Bubar III born to Ashley Robinson and Rodney Bubar Jr. of Presque Isle on February 18th, 2017.

Boutot- A boy, Logan John Boutot born to Jen and Ben Boutot of Caribou on February 22nd, 2017.

Blackburn- A girl, June Marie Blackburn born to Erin and David Blackburn of Caribou on February 22nd, 2017.

Hewitt – A boy, Cohen Bentley Hewitt born to Wendy and Brad Hewitt of New Sweden on February 23rd, 2017.

Morin- A girl, Elizabeth Therese Morin born to Karen and Corey Morin of Caribou on February 24th, 2017.

Smith- A boy, Jaxon Dylan Smith born to Skyler Gamblin and Anthony Smith of Caribou on February 26th, 2017.

Ginish- A girl, Annabel Marie Ginish born to Pamela Joy and Stas’ Lawrence Ginish of Caribou on March 1st, 2017

Wheeler- A boy, Daniel Scott Wheeler born to Gabrielle and Curtis Wheeler of New Sweden on March 2, 2017.

Baker- A girl, Abigale Pearl Baker born to Erika and Mathew Baker of Presque Isle on March 3rd, 2017.

Caldwell- A boy, Jacoby Allen Caldwell born to Kayla Dee Hartley and Joshua Caldwell of Fort Fairfield on March 6th, 2017.

Doody- A girl, Felicia Nicole Doody born to Alicia Ann Saucier and Derrick Devin Doody of Washburn on March 7th, 2017.

Cyr- A boy, Leo Xavier Cyr born to Lana and Curtis Cyr of Frenchville on March 8th, 2017.

Todd- A girl, Noelle Marie Todd born to Wynta J. Boudreau and Cameron M. Todd of Mars Hill on March 11th, 2017.

Elliott-Pelkey- A boy, Oaklee John Elliott- Pelkey born to Kerine Elliott and Jase Pelkey of Limestone on March 11th, 2017.

Roy- A boy, Bryson Roy born to Marie and Lucas Roy of Connor TWP on March 11th, 2017.

Martin- A boy, Colby Boyd Martin born to Cara Van Nicuw Amerongen and Brandon Martin of Fort Fairfield on March 14th, 2017.

