Birth Announcements from Cary Medical Center

The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

Smith- A girl, Brooklyn Andi Smith born to Heather and Andrew Smith of Fort Kent on October 25th, 2016.

Rosser- A girl, Addison Laura Rosser born to Emily and Ben Rosser of Woodland on October 27th, 2016.

O’Leary- A boy, Cohen Thomas O’Leary born to Katlyn O’Leary of Blaine on November 1st, 2016.

Quinones- A girl, Rose Elizabeth Quinones born to Liz and Justin Quinones of Caribou on November 2nd, 2016.

Morneault- A boy, Brady James Morneault born to Michelle and Chad Morneault of Madawaska on November 2nd, 2016.

Rockhold- A girl, Emma Jean Rockhold born to Trinity J. and Daniel S. Rockhold of Van Buren on November 7th, 2016.

Reed- A boy, Ira Casimir Reed born to Tara Lea and Jeremy Leon Reed Sr. of Easton on November 9th, 2016.

Reed- A boy, Jeremy Leon Reed Jr. born to Tara Lea and Jeremy Leon Reed Sr. of Easton on November 9th, 2016.

Michaud- A boy, Edmund James Michaud born to Gretchen and Tyler Michaud of Ashland on November 9th, 2016.

St. Thomas- A boy, Greycin Franklin James St. Thomas born to Tynya and AJ St. Thomas of Caribou on November 14th, 2016.

Soucy- A girl, Wynter Haven Soucy born to Alyssa Bishop and Chad Soucy of Fort Fairfield on November 15th, 2016.

Michaud- A girl, Isabelle Hope Michaud born to Natasha LeClaire and Nick X. Michaud of Van Buren on November 15th, 2016.

