Birth Announcements-Cary Medical Center

The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

McLean- A girl, Savannah Lynn Joy McLean born to Kassandra and Tom McLean of Caribou on January 31st, 2017.

Corey- A girl, Rikkie Lynn Corey born to Heidi Bois-Corey and Brad Corey of Mapleton on February 1st, 2017.

Grant- A girl, Zoey Grant born to Nicole Lyons and Evan Grant of Van Buren on February 3rd, 2017.

Johnston- A girl, Elise Serena Johnston born to Krista M. Delahunty and Jason C. Johnston of Westfield on February 9th, 2017.

Albert- A girl, Bethany Hope Albert born to Kristin and Nicholas Albert of Madawaska on February 9th, 2017.

Robertson- A boy, Griffin Davis Robertson born to Deavin and Sam Robertson of Caribou on February 11th, 2017.

DiVito- A boy, Michael Anthony DiVito III born to Nicole and Michael DiVito of Caribou on February 12th, 2017.

