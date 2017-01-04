Birth Announcements at Cary Medical Center

The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

Granatowski- A girl, Scarlett Nova Granatowski born to Pamela Bouchard and Alan “AJ” Granatowski of Wallagrass on November 30th, 2016.

Cyr- A boy, Michael John Cyr born to Colleen and Jim Cyr of Caribou on December 3rd, 2016.

Dewitt- A boy, Roweyn Archer Dewitt born to Tiffany Clark and Jonathan Dewitt of Presque Isle on December 5th, 2016.

Harrison- A girl, Emma Rose Harrison born to Crystal Ann Bishop and Carl Allen Harrison of Fort Fairfield on December 5th, 2016.

Theriault – A girl, Adeline Quinn Theriault born to Breanna Bennett and Trevor Theriault of Caribou on December 6th, 2016.

Manning Harris- A girl, Trynity Manning Harris born to Alexsea Cholewa and Nathan Manning Harris of Presque Isle on December 13th, 2016.

Hartin- A boy, Owen Michael Hartin born to Brittni Basu and Mark Allen Hartin Jr. of Washburn on December 14th, 2016.

Plourde- A girl, Lennox Cassidy Plourde born to Nicole Noelle and Nicholas Benjamin Plourde of Wade on December 15th, 2016.

Cooper – A boy, Alexander Dylan Cooper to Susan Peterson and Andrew Cooper of Caribou on December 16th, 2016.

Bell- A boy, Jackson Anthony Bell born to Elizabeth and Alexander Bell of Cross Lake on December22nd, 2016.

