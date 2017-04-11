Birds on a (Telephone) Wire

Saturday, May 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: The Telephone Museum, 166 Winkumpaugh Road, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9491; thetelephonemuseum.org
Bring back the blues! Build a bluebird nesting box and get a free tour of The Telephone Museum. Our bluebirds need new accommodations. These cheery birds have been kind enough to adorn our wires and amaze our visitors for several years, so now we must return the favor.
The bluebird nesting boxes are in poor shape; we would like to replace them this spring with new nesting boxes mounted on our “telephone” poles. In the past, bluebirds have nested here and were spotted foraging in the fields and resting on the wires and in the trees along the driveway.
Building plans and instructions for bluebird nesting boxes can be found at: www.nabluebirdsociety.org Bring your bluebird box to the museum on Saturday, May 20 between 10:00am and 4:00pm and we will give you a pass to tour the museum at a later date.
May 20 is the first Work Day of 2017 at the museum. Trail clearing, landscaping and general clean-up are also scheduled. Many other volunteer opportunities can be found on the museum website: www.thetelephonemuseum.org, so if you’re interested, please stop in: it’s not a fly-by!
