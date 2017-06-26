Outdoors

Birding on Blue Hill Mountain with Arn Krugman

By Blue Hill Heritage Trust
Posted June 26, 2017, at 4:49 p.m.

Sunday, July 2, 2017 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Location: Osgood Trail of Blue Hill Mountain, Mountain Rd., Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 2073745118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/events-calendar/

8AM- Birds of Blue Hill Mountain. Join Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s friend Arn Krugman for a walk and talk on the birds who call Blue Hill Mountain home. We will meet at the base of the Osgoood Trail at 8AM. Bring your Binoculars and bird books! Space is limited- to pre-register please contact our office at 374-5118.

