Birding by Canoe

Monday, May 29, 2017 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 1107 West Old Town Road, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 2073942171; hirundomaine.org/http:/www.hirundomaine.org/calendar-of-programs
Rad Mayfield will guide the group along Pushaw Stream to take inventory of feathered migrants. It all begins with a brief introduction on migratory birds over breakfast. We will take two 28’foot canoes (seat 12 persons each) to explore the shores of Pushaw Stream. Time permitting will take a look at the Alewife making their way over Pushaw Dam. Meet at the Parker Reed shelter in Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, accessible through Gate 1. Call 207.394.2171 by May 27 to reserve a paddle and seat.
Date: Monday, May 29,2017
Time: 8 am – 11:30 am
Meeting Place: Parker Reed shelter, Gate 1 (see directions below)
Suggested Donation:
– $15 includes breakfast
– $10 guided trip only
Rad Mayfield is a teacher at Old Town HS and bird bander in charge of the MOLT MAPS (Monitoring Avian Productivity and Survivorship) banding station in Orono. If you are interested helping out during the bird banding season contact Rad at radaves@gmail.co
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →