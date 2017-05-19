Outdoors

Birding by Canoe

It is in the tree top on the left!
Gudrun Keszöcze | BDN
It is in the tree top on the left!
By Gudrun Keszöcze,
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted May 19, 2017, at 6:11 p.m.

Monday, May 29, 2017 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 1107 West Old Town Road, Old Town, Maine

For more information: 2073942171; hirundomaine.org/http:/www.hirundomaine.org/calendar-of-programs

Rad Mayfield will guide the group along Pushaw Stream to take inventory of feathered migrants. It all begins with a brief introduction on migratory birds over breakfast. We will take two 28’foot canoes (seat 12 persons each) to explore the shores of Pushaw Stream. Time permitting will take a look at the Alewife making their way over Pushaw Dam. Meet at the Parker Reed shelter in Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, accessible through Gate 1. Call 207.394.2171 by May 27 to reserve a paddle and seat.

Date: Monday, May 29,2017

Time: 8 am – 11:30 am

Meeting Place: Parker Reed shelter, Gate 1 (see directions below)

Suggested Donation:

– $15 includes breakfast

– $10 guided trip only

Rad Mayfield is a teacher at Old Town HS and bird bander in charge of the MOLT MAPS (Monitoring Avian Productivity and Survivorship) banding station in Orono. If you are interested helping out during the bird banding season contact Rad at radaves@gmail.co

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Pennsylvania man accused of running Auburn prostitution ringPennsylvania man accused of running Auburn prostitution ring
  2. DHHS has blocked lawmakers from public data on nursing programDHHS has blocked lawmakers from public data on nursing program
  3. Fireball bottler pulls support of ‘nips’ deposit bill after LePage threatFireball bottler pulls support of ‘nips’ deposit bill after LePage threat
  4. Former DFAS employee sues Limestone facility over bad waterFormer DFAS employee sues Limestone facility over bad water
  5. Woman accused of shooting her husband, 81, in Readfield

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs