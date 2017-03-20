Outdoors

Bird Watching Tour onboard The River Tripper

By Olga Oros
Posted March 20, 2017, at 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 8, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Damariscotta River Cruises, The River Tripper, 47 Main ST, Damariscotta, ME

For more information: 207-315-5544; damariscottarivercruises.com

Bird Watching Tour on The River Tripper narrated by Sarah Gladu, a Damariscotta River Association (DRA) naturalist and expert birder.

This cruise is timed for when osprey fledglings and bald eagles are making their first attempts to launch themselves on brief flights from the nests. Other birds often seen include: herons, kingfishers, cormorants, loons, shore birds, eiders and several other species of ducks.

