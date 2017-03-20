Bird Watching Tour onboard The River Tripper

Sunday, June 25, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 8, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Damariscotta River Cruises, The River Tripper, 47 Main ST, Damariscotta, ME
For more information: 207-315-5544; damariscottarivercruises.com
Bird Watching Tour on The River Tripper narrated by Sarah Gladu, a Damariscotta River Association (DRA) naturalist and expert birder.
This cruise is timed for when osprey fledglings and bald eagles are making their first attempts to launch themselves on brief flights from the nests. Other birds often seen include: herons, kingfishers, cormorants, loons, shore birds, eiders and several other species of ducks.
