Bird walk slated at Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve

UNITY, Maine — The birds are back! Break out the binoculars and enjoy the outdoors and our feathered friends at the Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve. This preserve is an important piece of Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s 1,500-acre wildlife corridor in Unity.

Tom Aversa, the co-author of several bird guides and an adjunct instructor at Unity College, will be the guide of this short, SRLT- sponsored bird walk 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, meeting on the south side of Route 139, 2.5 miles west of Unity near the SRLT kiosk. Bring binoculars and waterproof footwear. All ages welcome, but leave pets home.

For information or to register, email Doug at info@sebasticookrlt.org or call 948-3766.

