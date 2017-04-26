Bird walk: Lakeshore, Wetland, and Woodland species

Saturday, May 20, 2017 6:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Location: NREC Moosehead, 19 Lakeview Street, Greenville, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/events/962055353933037/
Join local Maine Registered Guide and Author Dr. Wendy Weiger, for a early morning bird walk in a variety of habitats. Meet up at the Greenville Junction Wharf at 6:15 AM on Saturday May 20th. We’ll look for lakeshore birds there, go on to the headwaters of Wiggins Stream to look for wetland species, then walk down the old railroad bed toward Shirley to get some woodland species. This will be a gentle, slow-paced, family-friendly walk. Anyone who’s hungry can join Wendy at Auntie M’s for breakfast afterward.
Folks should bring binoculars, if they have them, and may want to wear a head net if the blackflies are bad.
