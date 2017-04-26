Outdoors

Bird walk: Lakeshore, Wetland, and Woodland species

Dr Wendy Weiger guided the annual bird walk
Mildred Kennedy-Stirling
By Suzannah Sinclair
Posted April 26, 2017, at 9:17 a.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 6:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Location: NREC Moosehead, 19 Lakeview Street, Greenville, Maine

For more information: facebook.com/events/962055353933037/

Join local Maine Registered Guide and Author Dr. Wendy Weiger, for a early morning bird walk in a variety of habitats. Meet up at the Greenville Junction Wharf at 6:15 AM on Saturday May 20th. We’ll look for lakeshore birds there, go on to the headwaters of Wiggins Stream to look for wetland species, then walk down the old railroad bed toward Shirley to get some woodland species. This will be a gentle, slow-paced, family-friendly walk. Anyone who’s hungry can join Wendy at Auntie M’s for breakfast afterward.

Folks should bring binoculars, if they have them, and may want to wear a head net if the blackflies are bad.

