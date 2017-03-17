Outdoors

Thursday, May 11, 2017 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Hamilton Cove Preserve, Boot Cove Road, Lubec, Maine

For more information: 207-733-2412; mcht.org/trips-events/2017-05-11-bird-walk-at-hamilton-cove

Birder Jennifer Multhopp will join Maine Coast Heritage Trust steward Melissa Lee to lead a bird walk along the Hamilton Cove trail in Lubec on Thursday, May 11.

The trail features open meadows, bold coast headlands, and extensive alders recovering from a major fire two years ago. We’ll take advantage of the newly budding trees to spot many species of birds that seem to disappear once the leaves are out.

Meet at the Hamilton Cove parking lot at 7:00 am. Dress in layers with sturdy footwear.

What to Bring:

• binoculars

• an extra layer (rain jacket, fleece, etc.)

• water and a snack

• bird guide

• insect repellent

Directions:

From Lubec: Take the South Lubec Road toward Quoddy Head State Park and bear right when the road forks. Travel 2.4 miles to a small parking area on your left.

From Route 1: Take Route 189 for 5.8 miles. Turn right and follow Route 191 for 2.8 miles. Turn left and travel on the Boot Cove Road for 3.5 miles. A small parking area will be on your right.

