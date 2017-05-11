Bird identification and monitoring methods for brders of all skill levels at Kennebec Estuary Land Trust

BATH, Maine — The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and Maine Audubon invite birders of all skill levels for a morning practicing bird identification and monitoring methods on Saturday, May 20, at KELT’s demonstration forest at Sewall Woods Preserve in Bath.

Maine Audubon’s wildlife biologist Susan Gallo and local birder Doug Suitor will guide the workshop for new and experienced birders over the course of two sessions starting at 7 and 8:30 a.m. Participants may attend one or both sessions as preferred, and the group will meet at the Sewall Woods Parking lot.

At 7 a.m., Doug Suitor will lead a bird walk through the morning woods to identify different species, many of which will be passing through on migratory routes this time of year. All levels of birders welcome!

At 8:30 a.m., Susan Gallo will lead participants through the steps involved in the new bird monitoring protocol established for Forestry for Maine Birds, and will give an orientation to eBird, an online tool to report observations, as well as other bird identification software. Please note, smartphones or other smartdevices will not be necessary to participate.

Bird monitoring is an incredibly important tool to track ecological health in Maine and to gauge the success of habitat improvement efforts KELT is undertaking at Sewall Woods Preserve. Participants will have the unique opportunity to view the ongoing harvest at Sewall Woods up-close and learn about the benefits of sustainable forestry for birds and other wildlife.

Register by contacting Byron Schuldt at steward@kennebecestuary.org or 442-8400. Parking for the preserve is located on Whiskeag Road, west of the intersection with High Street in Bath. A complete set of directions will be sent to all registrants.

The demonstration forest project at Sewall Woods Preserve was initiated through funds provided by Maine Forest Service’s Project Canopy, to assist with the creation of the forest management plan. For more information about and updates on the demonstration forest project, KELT encourages the public to visit www.kennebecestuary.org/sewall-woods-demonstration-forest.

