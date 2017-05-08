Bill to ban Maine towns from having pesticide ordinances.

Listen to the legislature’s State and Local Government Committee discuss

LD 1505 ” An Act To Create Consistency in the Regulation of Pesticides ”

Listen at http://penobscotbay.blogspot.com/2017/05/maine-bill-to-ban-towns-from-having.html

The bill would both kill all existing town pesticide related ordinances in Maine, and forbid creation of new ones. The state offered an amendment that would still kill the ordinances but would allow towns to apply to the Board of Pesticides Control for approval of new plans. But the amendment got little support

Read the bill: lhttp://legislature.maine.gov/legis/bills/bills_128th/billtexts/SP053001.asp

The State and Local Government committee was unhappy that the Maine Board of Pesticides Control hadn’t discussed the bill – even though it grants the BPL new powers. Many of the legislators were also concerned about the erosion of municipal Home Rule that passage of the bill would cause.

They told the BPC to read the bill and the letters in favor and against it. and be prepared to discuss the bill on Wednesday when the SLG committee next meets.

Three Penobscot Bay towns have pesticide ordinances Rockland, Owls Head and Castine Twenty six other Maine towns also have such ordinances.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →