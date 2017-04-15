Bigelow Labs Presentation

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/science-on-the-half-shell-how-oyster-parasites-might-benefit-human-health/
‘Science on the Half-Shell: Oyster Pathogens and How They Benefit Human Life.’ Senior Research Scientist Dr. José Antonio Fernández-Robledo of Bigelow Labs’ Microbiology and Parasitology Laboratory will discuss nature’s hidden cures to human diseases.
