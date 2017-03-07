Big Money for Small Groups

Friday, March 31, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: University of Maine, Augusta, Randall Student Center, 46 University Drive, Augusta, ME For more information: 207-262-3706; resourcesforsocialchange.org/

Noted author and fundraising expert Andy Robinson will be featured at a statewide workshop titled “Big Money for $mall Groups,” scheduled for Friday, March 31 from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Randall Student Center at the University of Maine in Augusta. The event is especially geared to small or emerging grassroots groups, although it will be useful for any nonprofit organization.

The workshop is sponsored by Resources for Organizing and Social Change (ROSC) and co-sponsored by three Maine foundations, Maine Initiatives, Eleanor Humes Haney Foundation, and the Quimby Family Foundation.

“In this time of uncertainty, with a changing economy and governmental policies, we need to develop more financial security for our grassroots nonprofit community. Andy can help those nonprofits to gain that financial stability,” declared Sass Linneken, program coordinator for ROSC.

Robinson, the author of six books on fundraising and organizational development strategies, is based in Vermont but has traveled the country helping small, grassroots groups to develop financial stability and to grow their programs. More information about Robinson and his books and workshops is available from his website, www.andyrobinsononline.com.

Cost for the workshop, with lunch provided, is on a sliding scale from $25 to $125, depending on the budget of the organization or income of the individual attending.

Topics for the workshop will include: “Redefining Fundraising,” “Building a Diverse Funding Base,” “The Ask,” “Alternate Fundraising Strategies,” and “Engaging Board Members and Volunteers.”

To register for the workshop or for more information, contact: Larry Dansinger, (207) 262-3706 or larryd@myfairpoint.net. Registration is also available by going to the web site: www.resourcesforsocialchange.org

