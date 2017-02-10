Friday, March 31, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: UMA-Augusta, Randall Student Center, 46 University Drive, Augusta, ME For more information: 207-262-3706; resourcesforsocialchange.org/

“Big Money for $mall Groups” is a workshop on fundraising geared to smaller nonprofit organizations, scheduled for March 31, 2017, in Augusta. The full-day workshop, from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Randall Student Center at the University of Maine in Augusta, will feature noted fundraising expert Andy Robinson.

Robinson, the author of six books on fundraising and organizational development strategies, is based in Vermont but has traveled the country helping small, grassroots groups to develop financial stability and to grow their programs.

“We’re thrilled to have Andy coming to Maine to help our grassroots community and our state,” exclaimed Sass Linneken, program coordinator for Resources for Organizing and Social Change (ROSC), sponsor of the workshop. “His workshops are lively and interactive, and will help groups to engage more donors and raise more money,” Linneken continued.

Cost for the workshop, with lunch provided, is on a sliding scale from $25 to $125, depending on the budget of the organization or income of the individual attending. The workshop is co-sponsored by three foundations, Maine Initiatives, Eleanor Humes Haney Foundation, and the Quimby Family Foundation.

Topics for the workshop will include: “Redefining Fundraising,” “Building a Diverse Funding Base,” “The Ask,” “Alternate Fundraising Strategies,” and “Engaging Board Members and Volunteers.”

To register for the workshop or for more information, contact: Larry Dansinger, (207) 262-3706 or larryd@myfairpoint.net. Or visit the ROSC website at www.resourcesforsocialchange.org.

