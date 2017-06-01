Big Indoor Church Yard Sale

By Mary Dorchester, Publicity Person, Kenduskeag Union Church
Posted June 01, 2017, at 9:06 a.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Kenduskeag Union Church, Corner of Kenduskeag-Levant Rd. and Townhouse Rd., Kenduskeag, Maine

For more information: 207-884-8322

There will be a Big Indoor Church Yard Sale at the Kenduskeag Union Church, Kenduskeag, on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, from 9 AM to 3 PM. The usual “good stuff” will be for sale, as well as Hot Dogs and Ice Cream. The Church is located across the bridge from Rte 15 in the center of town.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast MaineTick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast Maine
  2. Man slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tapeMan slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tape
  3. LePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidaysLePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidays
  4. Man charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lotMan charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lot
  5. Marshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in MaineMarshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs