Big Ideas on Big Lake

Come to a free Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine (SWOAM) chapter field tour on Friday, October 7th beginning at 9:30AM.

The tour will feature a 35 year old Red Oak plantation, firewood harvesting, two axle atv trailer demonstration, deer habitat management, results from a biomass and white pine shelter wood harvest and more.

The host Ernest Carle is currently working as a Timber sale forester for the Passamaquoddy tribe and has managed his own small wood lots for many years. A visit to Mike Marshall’s adjoining woodlot will be included.

Meeting Place: Tabernacle Parking lot at Big Lake Campground. Follow West Street from Route 1 in Princeton and after 4 miles, turn right and follow signs. We will car pool to three nearby wood lots and return for lunch at Big Lake.

Those intending to stay for lunch should call or text Ernest Carle at (207) 904-7767 by Oct. 3rd.

