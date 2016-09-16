Big Gig to hold season’s first pitch-off on Sept. 20

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Tiller and Rye, Corner of Main and Wilson streets, Brewer, Maine

BREWER, Maine — Big Gig, a pitch competition for local entrepreneurs, will host this season’s first pitch-off 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Tiller & Rye, corner of Main and Wilson streets.

Local business people, innovators, and others interested in entrepreneurship will gather to network, drink, and nosh on free appetizers while watching three innovators pitch their latest business ideas to seasoned judges Peter Geaghan, co-owner of Geaghan’s Pub & Craft Brewery; James Gallagher, owner of Whoopie Pie Cafe; and Bev Uhlenhake, mayor of Brewer.

Story continues below advertisement.

Once the entrepreneurs deliver their 3-5 minute business pitches and receive constructive feedback from the Big Wig judges, the audience will decide which one will win the $250 cash prize and move on to the Big Gig Finale to compete for $1,500.

Recent Big Gig Finale winners include, The Amp Lab, a developer of lithium batteries for the car-audio market; Tip Whip, a ride-sharing service for college students; and Twenty 2 Vodka, a Maine vodka distillery.

Big Gig, now in its fifth year, is a partnership among economic development entities from Orono, Old Town, Brewer, the University of Maine, and Husson University, with a goal of creating a network of innovators and entrepreneurs, making positive change and bringing economic growth to area communities.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →