Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/bielman-and-zhang/
The Mary Curtis Bok Concert
BENJAMIN BEILMAN, violin
HAOCHEN ZHANG, piano
“Poised and monstrously talented” (Philadelphia Inquirer) violinist Benjamin Beilman returns to Bay Chamber with Haochen Zhang, a pianist whose “combination of enchanting, sensitive lyricism and hypnotizing forcefulness is a phenomenon encountered very rarely” (The Jerusalem Post).
Ben is one of his generation’s fastest rising international stars, winning praise in both North America and Europe for his passionate performances and deep rich tone.
Since winning the gold medal at the Thirteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2009, Haochen has captivated audiences in the United States, Europe, and Asia with a unique combination of deep musical sensitivity, fearless imagination, and spectacular virtuosity.
The program includes the SCHUBERT Grand Duo for Violin and Piano in A Major, D574 and CÉSAR FRANCK’s Violin Sonata in A Major, the product of a composer at the height of his powers, and one of the greatest violin sonatas ever written.
Tickets: $45 Adult, $10 Under age 25
