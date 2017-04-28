Bicycle Safety Rodeo

Saturday, May 13, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse Parking Lot (Across from Bangor Police Department), 30 Summer Street, Bangor, ME
For more information: facebook.com/events/691258991075626/
Join us for a FREE bike safety rodeo for children ages 4-10!
A fun way to learn about bike safety, kids will ride in a closed traffic skills course after completing a helmet and bike safety check.
We will also have some snacks, prizes, and certificates for the participants!
The rodeo will take place in the Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse Parking Lot, across from the Bangor Police Department on Saturday, May 13th, 2017 from noon – 2pm
Parents must be present to sign a liability waiver for their child.
In the event of rain, this event will be cancelled.
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!!!
Check out other bike friendly events happening in Bangor that day:
8-10:30 am Bangor Police Department
Bike Auction at the Bangor Police Department. Preview @ 8am, auction @ 9am.
9 am-noon Volunteer at the Big Dig
Ride your bike to Norembega Park and volunteer with the Big Dig to earn a bike sticker!
10:30 am “Duck on a Bike” Story Time at the Maine Discovery Museum
All day Bicycle Art exhibit at Fork & Spoon
