BHHT/IHT Members Spring Tree ID Workshop

By Blue Hill Heritage Trust
Posted March 01, 2017, at 10:46 a.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Blue Hill Heritage Trust office, 157 Hinckley Ridge Road, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/members-only-winter-tree-id-workshop-with-val-libby/

*Members Only (BHHT & IHT)* Spring Tree ID Workshop. BHHT & IHT are hosting Val Libby, a local landscape historian, for a member’s only Spring Tree ID workshop at the new BHHT headquarters on the Hinckley Ridge Rd. Val will lead a workshop with specimens and knowledge to help participants learn how to identify shrubs and trees in the spring season. Space is limited, please pre-register by calling Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org.

