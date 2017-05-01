BHHT Members Only Birding at Carter Nature Preserve

Sunday, June 11, 2017 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: Carter Nature Preserve, Cross Road, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/carter-nature-preserve/
BHHT is pleased to invite Downeast Audubon President Leslie Clapp to lead a birding walk at Carter Nature Preserve in Surry. This is a Member’s only event. If you would like to become a member, please contact our office. Space is limited, please pre-register for this event by calling 374-5118.
