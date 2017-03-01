BHHT Early Spring Woodie Walk & Talk at Kingdom Woods

Saturday, April 1, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kingdom Woods Conservation Area, Kingdom Rd., Blue Hill, ME For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/winter-tree-id-walk-with-val-libby/

Local landscape historian Val Libby will lead a Shrub and Tree ID walk at Kingdom Woods Conservation Area. Come and learn the secrets to identifying early spring vegetation! Join us at 1pm at the KWCA Woods Road off the Kingdom Road (where the pavement ends) in Blue Hill. Free and open for all ages. For more information and to pre-register, please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org

