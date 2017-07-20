Community

BHHT 32nd Annual Meeting and BBQ Dinner

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Wooden Boat School, 41 Wooden Boat Lane, Brooklin, ME

For more information: 2073745118

Join BHHT for our 32nd Annual Membership Meeting at the Wooden Boat School in Brooklin. The meeting is open to all and you can purchase tickets to join the BBQ dinner catered by Bianco Catering that begins after the meeting. Contact BHHT for more info. Tickets go on sale after July 24 for $35 each.

