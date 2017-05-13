Friday, May 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: McCormick Lecture Hall - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, Maine
Noted University of Chicago history professor Dr. Dipesh Chakrabarty explores the intersecting themes of globalization, which promises ever-expanding connection, and global warming, which threatens widespread societal disruption, at College of the Atlantic’s Seminar on Climate Change Speaker Series.
Chakrabarty’s talk, entitled, “Between Global Warming and Globalization: Perspectives on Our Time,” takes place in McCormick Lecture Hall at 4:10 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Chakrabarty is the Lawrence A. Kimpton Distinguished Service Professor of History, South Asian Languages and Civilizations, and Law at the University of Chicago. He is the author of many articles and books including “The Climate of History: Four Theses,” Critical Inquiry (2009), The Calling of History: Sir Jadunath Sarkar and His Empire of Truth (2015), Provincializing Europe: Postcolonial Thought and Historical Difference (2008; 2000), Habitations of Modernity: Essays in the Wake of Subaltern Studies (2002), Rethinking Working- Class History: Bengal 1890–1940 (2000; 1989).
Chakrabarty is a founding member of the editorial collective of Subaltern Studies, a founding editor of Postcolonial Studies, and is a consulting editor of Critical Inquiry. He is currently working on a book on climate change and on a collection of essays on history’s relationship to the present. He was elected fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2004 and honorary fellow of the Australian Academy of the Humanities in 2006. He was recently named the recipient of the 2014 Toynbee Foundation Prize for his contributions to global history.
The Seminar on Climate Change Speaker Series aims to create positive discussion and planning for climate change by fostering common discourse across disciplines and breaking down barriers to understanding. The talks, which include experts from the fields of earth science, food systems, history, public policy, anthropology and energy, take place in McCormick Lecture Hall and are free and open to the public. Each presentation includes a question-and- answer period.
The Speaker Series runs parallel to the Seminar on Climate Change, taught by College of the Atlantic Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Chair of Earth Systems and Geosciences Dr. Sarah Hall. In this course, students learn about Earth's climate variations over the past ~70 million years.
Through close reading of scientific literature and study of the scientific methods used to identify climate fluctuations, students learn to follow and critically evaluate discussions around modern climate change and projected climate change scenarios.
See the entire Speaker Series schedule and learn more about Dr. Hall at coa.edu/shall/Geoscience/, and check the calendar at coa.edu/calendar for all upcoming events.
