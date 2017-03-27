BerryDunn welcomes Andrew Majka as senior manager

BerryDunn is pleased to announce and welcome new hire Andrew Majka as a Senior Manager in the Firm’s Healthcare Industry Group. Andrew will specialize in rural health; including critical access hospitals, rural health clinics and federally qualified health centers.

Andrew is a well-known figure in the healthcare industry with more than 25 years of experience in various capacities. He was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Littleton Regional Healthcare in New Hampshire, and prior to that Chief Financial Officer at Springfield Medical Care Systems in Vermont. He was previously with BerryDunn as a Senior Consulting Manager from 2000 to 2005.

Andrew has a proven record of executive level financial management in the healthcare industry with experience in reimbursements, regulatory filings, oversight of accounting, revenue cycle management, strategic planning and much more. BerryDunn is excited to welcome him back to the Firm and offer current and future clients the benefit of his expertise in the field. He joins the Firm’s healthcare group where he will work with other healthcare financial experts to provide industry focused experience and resources.

About BerryDunn

BerryDunn CPAs and consultants provide financial and business expertise to organizations in New England and across the country, with offices in Portland and Bangor, Maine; Manchester, New Hampshire; Boston, Massachusetts; St. Paul, Minnesota; Charleston, West Virginia; and Phoenix, Arizona.

