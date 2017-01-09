Bernstein Shur Announces New Shareholder

Portland and Augusta, ME and Manchester, NH (January 9, 2017) – Bernstein Shur, one of northern New England’s largest law firms, announced the election of N. Joel Moser as a shareholder.

N. Joel Moser is a member of the firm’s Energy Practice Group and the Municipal and Governmental Services Practice Group. Moser represents generation facility developers and owners, competitive electricity suppliers, renewable energy companies, and utilities in regulatory compliance matters across New England. He also is an affiliated member of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) and chairs the firm’s Property Tax & Valuation Team, where he assists public and private clients with assessment appeals, tax collection, and current land use programs, as well as analysis and financial modeling of local property tax obligations. Beyond his professional practice, Moser is a Board Member of Pine Tree Legal Assistance, a statewide, nonprofit organization committed to providing legal assistance to low-income people in Maine, and is passionate about ensuring that all Mainers have access to justice.

About Bernstein Shur

Founded in 1915, Bernstein Shur is a New England-based law firm advising clients across the U.S. and around the world. Our 110+ award-winning attorneys and professionals provide practical and innovative counsel, and practice in more than 20 key areas across a variety of industries.

Bernstein Shur is known for simplifying complex issues and winning through steadfast persistence. The firm is Maine’s exclusive member of Lex Mundi, the world’s leading association of independent law firms. Find out more at www.bernsteinshur.com.

