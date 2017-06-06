Bermel, Bartók, and Arensky

Friday, June 30, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/festival-friday/
Derek Bermel returns once again to the Festival’s faculty, composing and performing on tonight’s eclectic program. His Death with Interruptions takes inspiration from writer José Saramago, dramatising Death as a musical character. Bartók’s compact and evocative Contrasts, composed for jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman, combines dances and melodies from across Central Europe. The second half brings a perennial favorite in the form of Arensky’s elegiac Piano Trio No. 1, inspired by the work of his friend and compatriot Tchaikovsky, whose own Piano Trio, composed a decade earlier, will be performed later in the season, on Friday, July 7.
DEREK BERMEL
Death with Interruptions
Jennifer Gersten, violin • David Ying, cello • Min Joo Yi, piano
BÉLA BARTÓK
Contrasts, Sz. 111
Ayano Ninomiya, violin • Derek Bermel, clarinet • Pei-Shan Lee, piano
ANTON ARENSKY
Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 32
Sergiu Schwartz, violin • David Requiro, cello • Tao Lin, piano
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →