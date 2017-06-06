Berman & Simmons ranked as top law firm in Maine for plaintiffs

LEWISTON, Maine, June 6, 2017 – Berman & Simmons has once again been ranked as the best law firm in Maine for representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases and other civil disputes.

The firm is proud that we are the only law firm in the state to be ranked in the ‘Litigation: Mainly Plaintiff’ practice area by Chambers, the London-based publisher of global law firm rankings, in its 2017 Chambers USA directory released May 26.

Additionally, Chambers selected only seven individual lawyers in Maine for recognition as outstanding lawyers for plaintiffs. Four of the seven are from Berman & Simmons: Steven Silin of Freeport, Julian Sweet of Portland, Jodi Nofsinger of Portland, and Benjamin Gideon of Freeport.

Silin and Sweet were recognized as ‘Band 1’ lawyers, the highest possible ranking, in both the ‘Medical Malpractice’ and ‘Mainly Plaintiff’ categories. Nofsinger and Gideon were recognized as ‘Band 2’ lawyers in the ‘Medical Malpractice’ and ‘Mainly Plaintiff’ categories.

The rankings reflect the law firm’s longstanding reputation as the dominant firm in Maine for personal injury and medical malpractice cases. Based in Lewiston, Maine, the law firm has three regional offices and 17 attorneys serving clients throughout Maine.

“Berman & Simmons is committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients from the first meeting through jury verdict,” said Craig Bramley, Managing Director of the firm. “These rankings reflect that our attorneys have the skill to achieve outstanding results in the most complex and challenging cases. We’re proud that Chambers USA recognizes the diligence, professionalism and collaboration that our team brings to the table.”

Here are the Chambers USA editors’ comments about Berman & Simmons and its ranked lawyers.

What the team is known for:

Prominent litigation boutique noted in the state for its preeminence in the representation of plaintiffs. Excels in complex trial work and is a go-to firm for medical and professional malpractice disputes as well as personal injury cases. Also a standout practice for product liability claims.

Notable practitioners:

Steven Silin “Outstanding lawyer” Steven Silin has a marked ability in personal injury claims and is also known for his medical malpractice litigation and plaintiff representation. His peers describe him as a “very talented lawyer who knows the personal injury side better than anyone.”

Julian Sweet is a highly acclaimed attorney with a particular focus on plaintiff representation in medical malpractice cases. Peers consider him to be “meticulous; the best prepared lawyer in the room,” and remark that “every case out there is made better if Jay is representing the plaintiff.”

Jodi Nofsinger has notable experience acting on behalf of plaintiffs in medical malpractice and personal injury cases. Peers consider her to be a “very good lawyer” and praise her client service.

Benjamin Gideon is regarded by his peers as a “very good trial lawyer” who is “curious intellectually, creative and extremely smart.” He has significant experience acting for plaintiffs in cases of negligence, particularly product liability and medical malpractice.

###

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →