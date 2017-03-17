Benny’s Mountain Bird Walk

Saturday, May 13, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Hamilton Cove Preserve, Boot Cove Road, Lubec, Maine
For more information: 207-733-2412; mcht.org/trips-events/2017-05-14-bird-walk
Join Maine Coast Heritage Trust steward Melissa Lee and expert birder Woody Gillies of Fundy Audubon for a morning of birding at Hamilton Cove Preserve in Lubec. This walk is for birders of all ages and levels of experience.
We will meet at the Hamilton Cove parking lot at 8 am on Saturday May 13 and walk 1 mile to the summit of Benny’s Mountain.
The trail has a variety of habitats which should attract interesting spring migrants. The trail passes through alders, berries, and birches and as the land rises, we’ll pass through some very old big yellow birch , red spruce, and cedar trees and crosses a lovely little stream.
On the way to the open rocky summit, there are ledges with juniper and cedar. We recommend good walking shoes and insect repellent.
Meet at the Hamilton Cove parking lot at 8:00 am. Dress in layers with sturdy footwear.
What to Bring:
• binoculars
• an extra layer (rain jacket, fleece, etc.)
• water and a snack
• bird guide
• insect repellent
Directions:
From Lubec: Take the South Lubec Road toward Quoddy Head State Park and bear right when the road forks. Travel 2.4 miles to a small parking area on your left.
From Route 1: Take Route 189 for 5.8 miles. Turn right and follow Route 191 for 2.8 miles. Turn left and travel on the Boot Cove Road for 3.5 miles. A small parking area will be on your right.
