Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: All Saints Catholic School - St. Mary’s Campus , 768 Ohio Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-735-4131 ; N/A

On July 31st, 2016 Pat Donovan had a double lung transplant and he is doing well. To help with the cost of such a life changing illness and transplant, the Knights of Columbus along with many Parishioner’s and family members would like to invite everyone to participate in this event.

Along with the fantastic spaghetti meal, there shall be live entertainment, silent auction and other fundraising activities.

Benefit Supper for Patrick Donovan and Family

Hosted by Pine Cone Council 114, Knights of Columbus

Spaghetti Dinner with all the fixings on February 4th, 2017 at 5:30 P.M.

All Saints Catholic School, St. Mary’s Campus 768 Ohio Street, Bangor, ME 04401

Tickets are on sale at the St. Paul the Apostle Parish Rectory 207 York Street, as well as at all churches the week ends of Jan 21-22 and Jan 28-29. The cost of the meal is $10 for an adult and $5.00 per child under the age of 14.

If you are unable to attend , but would like to support this event, please make contributions payable to Patrick Donovan, and mail to Keith Forbes 40 Lakeview Road, Glenburn, ME 04401

If you would like to volunteer to help in some way, contact Keith at 735-4131 or keithforbes4@gmail.com

PS, If you would like to provide an item or two to the silent auction, it would be greatly appreciated, drop off items at the school anytime on the 4th.

