Benefit Spaghetti Supper for the Knowles Family

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Hampden Kiwanis , 55 Main Road North, Hampden, Maine
For more information: 207-862-8000; lafayettehotels.biz
March 29th from 4pm – 7pm – Drop-In – or, Stay Awhile!
at the Hampden Kiwanis Club – 55 Main Road North – Hampden
Join us for dinner!
Purchase tickets to win various exciting hotel packages and prizes.
$10 per person / $25 per family
Craig Knowles is a resident of Winterport, Maine and is facing a diagnosis of cancer. He has worked at the Best Western White House Inn in Hampden for 20 years. During his treatment, he will have to miss work and his wife, Laurie, will have limited hours while she cares for Craig during his treatment. Please join us and help raise money for their expenses during this time.
