Benefit Snowmobile ride and Spaghetti Supper

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: East Branch Sno Rovers clubhouse, Hathaway Road, Medway, Maine For more information: 2076595789

The First Annual Peter Larlee Annual Scholarship Snowmobile Ride and Spaghetti Supper

Meet @ The East Branch Sno-Rovers club

10:00am registration- $10.00 per Sled

(More than 3 Sleds $30.00 total)

Spaghetti feed to follow for public at 3pm at Clubhouse

(Supper By $$ Donation)

If you would like to volunteer please call Rachel Bousquet 207-907-9165; or Robin Larlee at (207) 659-5789

