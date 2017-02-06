Outdoors

Benefit Snowmobile ride and Spaghetti Supper

Benefit Ride
Robin Larlee | BDN
Benefit Ride
By Robin Larlee
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 3:23 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: East Branch Sno Rovers clubhouse, Hathaway Road, Medway, Maine

For more information: 2076595789

The First Annual Peter Larlee Annual Scholarship Snowmobile Ride and Spaghetti Supper

Meet @ The East Branch Sno-Rovers club

10:00am registration- $10.00 per Sled

(More than 3 Sleds $30.00 total)

Spaghetti feed to follow for public at 3pm at Clubhouse

(Supper By $$ Donation)

If you would like to volunteer please call Rachel Bousquet 207-907-9165; or Robin Larlee at (207) 659-5789

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts
  2. Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
  3. Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from groupSkier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
  4. ‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm
  5. Work continues through winter on Presque Isle bypassWork continues through winter on Presque Isle bypass

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs