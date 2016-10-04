Community

Benefit Dinner for Rebecca Woodbury

By Christine Hunt
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 10:32 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: American legion post 37, Thomaston , Maine

It will be held Friday the 7 at the AMERICAN LEGION post 37 in Thomaston Maine from 5 pm to 8 pm.there will be a donation jar. 2 different dinner’s. 1 beans and hot dogs with sides. 2 spaghetti and meatballs with sides. We will also have deserts. Their will be some raffles and also a $10 charge per person.

