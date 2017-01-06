Belt Sander Racing Series to begin Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

BREWER, Maine — Penobscot County United Bikers of Maine’s 15th annual fundraising Belt Sander Racing Series will be held 1-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 4 and 18, March 4 and 18, and April 8, at City Side Restaurant, North Brewer Shopping Center, Main Street North. Rookie class provides sander, $1. Fee $5 to race in other classes. Proceeds divided between Shin Pond Cancer Walk, Maine Veterans Center, Angels with Hooves, Hammond Street Senior Center, Old Town Animal Orphanage, Maine Transplant Center. Call John at 356-5665 with questions.

